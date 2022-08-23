The end of ‘The Walking Dead’ will conclude the story and not be the prelude to the spinoffs

The Walking Dead approaches your final. the series of AMCwhich will have an eleventh and final season -which has been released in parts-, will conclude next October 2 with eight new episodes. After twelve years, the main series will leave behind a stage and begin the successor series and spin offlike the already veteran Fear the Walking Deadthe two completed seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Y Tales of the Walking Dead. While many wonder what will happen to the story of Norman Reedus and the spin off that are to come, and we are knowing details about the last episodes of Season 11, Scott Gimple, creative director and responsible for the license, calls for calm: there will be no cheating and the main series finish all its stories leaving no loose ends comic book).

The end of The Walking Dead be a true finisher and not cheat with the spin off

The Walking Dead It will conclude in November after 177 episodes, but it won’t be the end of the story in terms of the license. The plots of the main production will end, but AMC has released or will release spinoffs based on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and his adventures in other countries and territories, Isle of the Dead, to unite Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a post-apocalyptic New York City, and the project with Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), of which we knew something more yesterday. Many fans have been scared by the amount of products that are to come, but Scott Simple, Head of Content at The Walking Deadhas called for tranquility. The series will finish its plots and the other series will go their own way.







“We were starting from the assumption that we would continue on the air for a while. And then things changed,” explained the director of content for Walking Dead Universe, Scott Gimple at the last Comic-Con. “I feel like our plan suited some ideas very well, it suited some problems,” he continues. “The ending complete the story The Walking Deadand not seek to function as bait for spin off. There is space to raise those spinoffs, but the series finale concludes the story of these 11 years. We don’t want derived series to get in the way of that satisfaction. They are ideas that live together, I think, very well”, concludes the creative.

“ The series will have its end, although doors are left open for other stories

The showrunner and executive producer angela kang, also agree. “That’s right. The goal has always been to close out the series, whether or not there was spin off. The main series needs its end, even if the doors are left open, as it happens in life or in the original comic. There is always a story that continues. That is the spirit “, he finished. The production full of walkers and the fight of the survivors will end next October 2.