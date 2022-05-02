The end of the wallet in the pocket? ‘Apps’ to carry cards and documentation on the mobile | Your Technology | The country

Mobile phones aspire to replace all kinds of physical cards: those of banks, identification, health, transport or loyalty. Could these terminals then spell the end of physical wallets? More and more applications allow users to manage their own virtual wallet. Despite the convenience, today not all cards are compatible with this type of application and depending on the mobile battery can be inconvenient.

Credit cards

The number of people who use their mobile as if it were a credit card is constantly growing. If in 2016 only 1.3 million users paid with the telephone in Spain, in 2020 this figure reached 7.6 million and, in 2024, it is expected to reach almost 10 million, according to Statista. The covid-19 pandemic has especially boosted this type of payment, as the research company Euromonitor International points out: “2020 was a historic year for digital wallets.” In addition to users reducing their use of cash due to concerns about virus transmission, mobility limitations restricted access to ATMs.

To use the phone as if it were a physical card, it is essential that it is equipped with NFC technology. There are various apps like Google Pay, Apple Pay or Samsung Pay that are compatible with various banks. Once the cards have been added, it would be enough to bring the back of the mobile closer to a payment device and authorize the purchase. For those who prefer or cannot use these applications — either for privacy reasons or because their cards are not compatible — some banks have their own payment service. If the business allows it, another option would be to send money through Bizum. In this case, the phone does not need to have NFC.

To protect yourself from possible cybercriminals in the age of digital payments, the cybersecurity company ESET advises you to enable biometric unlocking and a pattern lock on your mobile. Also, remember that some apps allow you to use additional security features, such as two-factor authentication, and suggest turning on notifications every time a transaction or payment is made. “This way, if suspicious activity occurs, you’ll get an alert in near real time,” he says. To prevent these types of applications from collecting more information from the account, it would be advisable to review the permissions they request.

Driving license

In some countries like Spain it is also possible to download a digital driving license. “Mobile phones are the new driving licences,” states the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) on its website. In the miDGT application, it is possible to carry both the driving license and the vehicle documentation in digital format. Although all of this “is valid for the purposes of traffic and circulation in Spain”, the agency advises continuing to carry the physical documentation in case the mobile phone runs out of battery or if you drive abroad.

Once the application is downloaded and logged in, it is possible to easily generate a QR code that allows third parties to verify the validity of the driving license. “It is a single-use code, with an expiration time, and through which the data found in the physical driving license and its status are obtained,” they point out from the DGT. The app is also used to carry out other procedures such as requesting a vehicle report, paying fines or notifying if the car is usually driven by another person.

From the health card to the covid passport

In Spain, each Autonomous Community has its own health application. Some, such as the one in Madrid or the one in Castilla y León, are used to carry the health card on the mobile. Among them, there are those that even allow you to carry several cards at the same time, as indicated by the health portal of the Junta de Castilla y León: “For example yours, your children’s, or that of older people who have low your care.” In addition to managing appointments at health centers, this type of app can also be especially useful for downloading the vaccination or recovery certificate from covid-19.

From concert tickets to train tickets

Among the applications that work as a virtual wallet, there are those that allow you to combine all kinds of cards to always have them at hand on your mobile. Passwallet, for Android users, and Apple Wallet, which is built into iPhones, are some of the most popular. In them, it is possible to store and organize credit and debit cards; tickets for concerts, museums, cinemas and theaters; transportation tickets; loyalty cards and even hotel, office or car keys. For example, owners of some BMWs can unlock their vehicle and start the engine with Apple Wallet.

The operation of these applications is quite simple. Cards can be added to the virtual wallet in various ways. Normally, when they are received by email or SMS, you just have to click on the download link or the attached file and choose to open them with one of these applications. While PassWallet also allows you to scan a barcode or QR code to add them, Apple Wallet users can manually add debit, credit, and transportation cards. The Cupertino company’s application is compatible with the Apple Watch, so any of its cards can also be used from the watch.

loyalty cards

To digitize and organize loyalty cards, one of the most popular applications is Stocard. The user can add those of dozens of shops, supermarkets, gas stations or clothing stores from companies such as Decathlon, Carrefour or Ikea. To do this, simply scan the cards or enter them manually. Then, when shopping, the customer can show a barcode that appears on their phone. Users can also access exclusive coupons and deals within the app.

Are there documents that still cannot be carried on the mobile?

Completely dispensing with the wallet is still difficult for many users. In countries like Spain, some important documents such as the DNI cannot yet be carried on the mobile. But this could change soon. The European Commission is working on a digital wallet in which the identity card, academic titles, driving license, medical prescriptions or bank accounts can be carried. This ambitious virtual wallet is expected to be available in September 2022 at the earliest. Beyond the identity card, the decision to give up physical wallets will depend on the extent to which the systems and infrastructures of each city are digitized. For example, whether they allow the use of the mobile to take the bus or the metro, pay in all shops or access events.

