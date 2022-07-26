The end of the world already has a date: Scientific study ensures that the proximity of the great global collapse is closer than expected | International | News

The end of the Universe is a topic that draws everyone’s attention, especially scientists, who want to know what will happen to human life and what lies beyond what people are used to seeing or knowing.

Since the end of the world is a concern for those who study science and the behavior of the Earth, the novelty is that there is a new theory that predicts a more recent outcome than expected and that amazes everyone, El Clarín published.

The end of the world already has a date and is near

In 1929, the astronomer Edwin Hubble showed that the Universe has an expansion process, which is why the Big Bang theory was born thanks to the discovery, according to La Tercera.

Scientists have warned that this movement is accelerating, so that after this period, some scholars agree that a moment of contraction will follow and given this concern, the theory results in the Big Crunch or Great Collapse Theory is closer than expected.

The new study by three scientists from Princeton University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that this expansion could end “surprisingly soon”, although for mortals it may not be as close as it seems.

Scientists refer to 65 million years and although there is an exaggeratedly long time left for that to happen, for scientists it is extremely short compared to the duration of the Universe that was thought.

The most important point of the study explains that after almost 14,000 million years of growth, space could begin to shrink, which will cause the end of the world.

In the study a mysterious concept came into play which they named “dark energy”. It is an invisible entity that seems to work against gravity, pushing the most massive objects in the universe farther instead of bringing them together, thus triggering the contraction of the Universe and not its expansion, bringing everything to an end.

What will the end of the Universe be like according to experts?

For scientists, there is a line of thought that it would not be a smooth and slow process, but an explosion “like fireworks”.

Physicist Matt Caplan, from the University of Illinois, stated that this phenomenon will happen in a spectacular way, as a result of stellar debris called black dwarfs.

The theory reaffirms that stars will stop being born, galaxies will darken and even black holes will evaporate, leaving only energy and subatomic particles. A setting that seems dark, cold and bleak, just like a science fiction movie. (YO)

