Entertainment

“The ending of Fast and Furious 7 is the most beautiful in history”

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

On 09/14/2022 at 21:35

By


In an interview with the NME in 2021, the interpreter of Dom Toretto did not fail to recall that Fast and Furious 7 signed “the best moment in the history of cinema”. Really dude?

Fast and Furious 9

After the tragic death of Paul WalkerVin Diesel talks about how difficult and painful it was for him to restart filming Fast 7.”It was like the studio was asking me to go back to their funeral. I was so broken. I refused that anyone use this tragedy as a driving force in the screenplay. It was essential… It was such a hard time. But there is comfort in knowing that no producer was going to say “ok now we are going to avenge the character”… We managed to do something so beautiful and elegant. This is perhaps the best moment in the history of cinema. Not just from my career but from the history of cinema. Men across the world, and everyone in general, but men in particular got to cry together for the first ever“.

There is no dead hand with this sacred Wine. Are his tank tops so tight that the blood no longer rises to his brain? We can’t deny having been moved by Fast 7, but from there, it’s the best sequence in the history of cinema…

Fast and Furious 9 signed one of the biggest successes of 2021 after Spider-Man No Way Home and Dying Can Wait.

Fast and Furious 9

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lily Collins Dons A “Clean The Dust” Hair For Fall

9 mins ago

big fight during one of his concerts

11 mins ago

the best designers dressed Shakira – Metro World News

20 mins ago

The fake Drake gets stripped down for his first boxing match

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button