



By Henry Swanson



In an interview with the NME in 2021, the interpreter of Dom Toretto did not fail to recall that Fast and Furious 7 signed “the best moment in the history of cinema”. Really dude?

After the tragic death of Paul WalkerVin Diesel talks about how difficult and painful it was for him to restart filming Fast 7.”It was like the studio was asking me to go back to their funeral. I was so broken. I refused that anyone use this tragedy as a driving force in the screenplay. It was essential… It was such a hard time. But there is comfort in knowing that no producer was going to say “ok now we’re going to avenge the character”… We managed to do something so beautiful and elegant. This is perhaps the best moment in the history of cinema. Not just from my career but from the history of cinema. Men across the world, and everyone in general, but men in particular got to cry together for the first ever“.

There is no dead hand this sacred Wine. Are his tank tops so tight that the blood no longer rises to his brain? We can’t deny having been moved by Fast 7, but from there, it’s the best sequence in the history of cinema…

Fast and Furious 9 signed one of the biggest successes of 2021 after Spider-Man No Way Home and Dying Can Wait.