The Endless recorded by Microsoft, what is it about? – Multiplayer.it

One day after the launch of the Halo Infinite campaign, the trademark appeared online Halo: The Endless registered by Microsoft a few days ago. Is it a new game, an Infinite DLC or something completely different?

The news was reported by the ever vigilant Nibel on Twitter. The Halo: The Endless trademark was registered on December 3, 2021 and updated on December 7. At the moment, of course, it is not clear what this brand is related to. It could be an expansion for the campaign of Halo Infinite or a brand new game, although we believe the latter possibility is unlikely.

In the tags used to describe the trademark in the “Good and Services” section there are also gods references to online competitive play and export tournaments, which could be a clue that suggests a possible project related to the multiplayer modes of Halo Infinite.

Less likely, although not to be excluded, that the Halo: The Endless trademark is somehow connected to the Halo TV series coming to Paramount + and of which we will see a new trailer tonight at The Game Awards 2021.

The only certain thing is that to find out more we will have to wait for official news from Microsoft and 343 Industries.