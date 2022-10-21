The endless return of Julia Roberts and George Clooney

When two glories of the seventh art come together again on the big screen, nerves rise up inside us. When, in addition, they are two of the most handsome handsome men in Hollywood, all the alarms of our emotions are turned on. And that’s what happened when we heard that Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiered a new project together: journey to paradisereleased in September.

Overcome the fever of its launch, it is not that this romantic comedy, directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia: Over and Over), has received the best critics possible, but it is always a good opportunity to give a production a chance in which we can see Julia and George together. So… why not?

The film focuses on the story of a couple whose marital problems led directly to divorcewho will come together once again to travel to brazil with the goal that their daughter, who is madly in love, makes what they consider to be the same mistake they made 25 years ago. Of course, with a background message that tells us about the second Chances. You already know where the shots go…

bring back the joy

In the background, journey to paradise it is a romantic comedy to use, of those of a lifetime. One of those who say they are to entertain, with a simple and predictable story, but it was Parker’s personal commitment to return the joy to the public to a certain extent after the sad years of the pandemic.

“Romantic comedies bring a lot of people together in a movie theater to laugh together, and after such a rough few years, I thought it would be wonderful to bring something like this to the big screen“, the director told Elle magazine.

And the couple of protagonists should not be very misguided in that line of thought, because, not only did they not hesitate to accept the roles that Parker -as he confessed- had written with them in mind, but also, joined their project as executive producers.

A relationship of many years

Although the careers of Julia Roberts and George Clooney already exceed three decades, their lives, professionally, did not cross until some time later. It was, more or less, at the halfway point of their careersbut their many subsequent encounters have served to forge a great friendship between them. Although the spark of love will never jump (in case anyone had thought about it).

This was reported in an interview with Access Hollywood to promote journey to paradise. In it they defined each other. She said that she seemed “a gentleman” while praising his “fortress”. He stood out like her “makes me laugh” and emphasized his “amiability”.

Roberts also highlighted, this time in a promotional press conference for various media outlets, that “we know each other pretty well”to the point of having to rehearse before recording a scene together, he joked.

Ol Parker himself also shed some light on the subject in that same press conference, noting that “the best thing about George and Julia, apart from being geniuses in their profession, is that they we have seen them on the big screen and they are great friends in real life“.

The other moments of the couple

With journey to paradise already five times that Julia Roberts and George Clooney have coincided on the big screen. And they do it six years after the last time and with little margin since they worked on their last projects: Leave the World Behindin her case, still pending release (predictably for 2023), and midnight sky (2020), in his case, although he directed and produced in 2021 The bar of high hopes.

The first time the faces were seen face to face in front of the cameras was in 2001 with Ocean’s Eleven, film directed by Steven Soderberg. In it, Clooney was Danny Ocean and Roberts Tess Ocean. and as in journey to paradise they also play a former partner, although in this case in a somewhat different context.

Barely two years later they would meet again in Confessions of a dangerous mind (2003). In this case, George Clooney returned to the (professional) life of Julia Roberts to become her director-hers was her debut feature-hers and her co-star.

In 2004 it was time to continue with the saga and they returned to work together in Ocean’s Twelve. Same characters, same context and different story. Clooney would also be part of the third installment, but, however, Julia was no longer involved in it.

And the last time they shared a set before journey to paradise it was in 2016 with Money Monster. It had been 12 years since their previous meeting and Jodie Foster brought them back together to become co-workers, playing both a host and the producer of her show. A thriller about the dark side of money.

Now it’s time to meet again in a romantic comedy that could well have been a real life story of these two attractive performers who hit each other a lot, but who have never ended up together, because what really unites them is the cinema and a deep friendship. And who knows if more projects together in the future…

ANTONIO SANCHEZ

