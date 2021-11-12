the endless threats of the Pumas to Crowley’s new Italy

A detailed look at Crowley’s boys’ next opponent

Seven consecutive losses. This was the streak of negative results of an Argentina that in 2021 has not won since July, when the Pumas drew the first and won the second of the games against a Wales impoverished by absences for the Lions tour.

The string of lost games did not prevent the Argentines from demonstrating that against European teams a different music is being played than in the southern hemisphere, where suffering is exacerbated by continually challenging the top three teams in the world ranking.

In Paris, without getting too excited, Montoya and his teammates remained in the game until the end, putting the much-praised France of Fabien Galthié in great difficulty.

Now, with the leg of the tour in Europe in Treviso, Mario Ledesma needs to win again, also given the subsequent trip to Dublin. The risk of ending the year with nine consecutive defeats must have caressed the mind of the former hooker, who then decided to field the best team available against Italy for Saturday afternoon.

An Italy (here the training) which, paradoxically, is faced with a more difficult task than a week ago. Against the All Blacks there was above all to save face and the attitude and the desire to defend put in place by the Azzurri were all that was needed to receive well-deserved applause.

Now, however, the public expects something and when the demands are raised, meeting them becomes more difficult.

In front there is a team, however, much stronger than the blue one, which has its own strengths where Italy instead showed cracks in the last game: the ordered scrum, the drive from lineout, the meeting point.

In the first situation, the comparison appears unequal from the beginning: Francisco Gomez Kodela is one of the best right-hand pylons in the world in lock, in front of Ivan Nemer in his second cap; Julian Montoya saw far too much rugby to suffer the pressure of Gianmarco Lucchesi; the pair of second lines Kremer-Lavanini is physically monstrous and capable of transmitting that power that from the center of the fray is the propeller to the work of the three in front.

The second is a weapon with which Argentina loves to attack, one of the few that work constantly for the Pumas, who are not a team that makes you dream in the offensive phase.

From a certain point of view, neither team should play the game. Neither of them has particularly brilliant ideas in the possession phase: the Azzurri are still developing their attack plan, while Argentina is playing above all on the ability to profit from recovery balls.

It is here that the risks at the meeting point for the Azzurri become evident: the will to play can expose you to the danger of ending up in the jaws of Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Julian Montoya. All excellent ball retrievers, and then wishes to contain the raids of Santiago Cordero and the two Carreras without a ready defense.

In a game like this, defense and tactical play will dominate. The Azzurri have some weapons to exploit in this sense: Matteo Minozzi has shown that he can rival anyone in the aerial game, while Monty Ioane and Edoardo Padovani have the advantage of greater height against the two opposing wings, both well below the meter and eighty. Therefore, the ability of Stephen Varney and Paolo Garbisi to put them in a position to be able to challenge opponents in the air, as already done discreetly against the All Blacks, is fundamental.

Although Italy is certainly not a queen of discipline, it can also try to do better than an Argentina who can hardly stay away from the cards and free kicks suffered.

The challenge for the Azzurri defense will be different from New Zealand: if the All Blacks took the field to move the ball in every situation, Argentina arrived to challenge the Italian wall straight by straight with the men of the pack and with power. of the expert couple of centers formed by Jeronimo de la Fuente and Matias Moroni.

Only if Italy will be able to withstand the frontal impact of the Pumas, force some mistakes as in the first half hour of the Olimpico match, remain disciplined and precise in the two phases of the game and do not concede too much in a closed scrum, then it can give itself a chance against Argentina.

These are a lot of hypotheses to verify for a team that has started a new path for such a short time. The idea of ​​being able to really beat the South American formation appears, the closer we get to the eve, a chimera. Perhaps this is why the Azzurri’s performance, as Kieran Crowley has been insisting for months, will not be measured in victory or defeat, in points made or suffered, but in progress between one match and another.

Lorenzo Calamai

