The Energy Bureau approves a reduction of 2.75 cents per kilowatt hour for the next two months

The Energy Bureau approved today, Sunday, a resolution that reduces by 2.75 cents per kilowatt hour (kWH), 8.2% with respect to what is in force, the cost of electricity service for the months of August and September, which, ordinarily, are the with the highest electricity consumption in Puerto Rico.

For an average residential customer, consuming 800 kWh, the savings in one month will be about $22.03with a cost per kWh of 22.7 cents compared to the current cost of 25.4 cents, the agency explained in a press release.

The accelerated reconciliation process occurred after LUMA Energy presented last Thursday the new update of factors, the second this month, after the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) delivered to the Bureau information that altered the figures provided the previous week.

By contractual provision, LUMA is in charge of calculating, based on PREPA numbers, the factors that affect the invoicesuch as fuel and energy purchase adjustments and subsidies.

The Bureau explained that what was approved It is the result of “an accelerated reconciliation process that is activated when, at the end of a monthly billing cycle, it is determined that the actual costs of energy purchases or fuel purchases deviated from the billing of the Electric Power Authority and LUMA by more than $20 million.

“The role of the Energy Bureau is to ensure the public interest. In the exercise of this function, the Bureau ensures that the consumer is only charged for the actual costs to produce, transmit and distribute energy, not a penny less, nor a penny more”indicated in written statements the president of the Bureau, Edison Aviles Deliz.

What is the explanation for the reduction?

The accelerated reconciliation was activated when, at the end of June, LUMA had a collection deficiency for the purchase of fuel for more than $48 million.

However, in the reconciliation carried out by the Bureau, this deficiency was compensated with three items: the reconciliation of real expenses and income in June; the updating of the estimated expense for the purchase of fuel and the calendar (“schedule”) of interruptions in August and September; and the deferral of funds for penalties and reimbursements.

First, PREPA received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on March 11 —informed to the Bureau on July 8— that would be increasing from 75% to 90% the reimbursement for the purchase of more expensive fuel for the operation of the plants peakers of the Authority as a result of the emergency caused by the earthquakes of 2020.

Therefore, the Bureau ordered that the net impact of this FEMA determination, approximately $34 million, be credited in favor of the clients, since that amount has already been invoiced.

Likewise, With the reduction in the cost of oil in recent weeks, the projection of the Authority’s spending on fuel purchases for the next two months was reduced by $69 million compared to the reconciliation approved at the end of June. The Bureau ordered that this amount be credited in favor of the clients.

Finally, the Authority informed the Bureau that Naturgy would be paying a penalty for the lack of supply of natural gas to the Costa Sur 5 and 6 units during the period from April to June. Then, the Bureau also ordered that more than $14 million be credited in favor of clients for this concept.