The Energy Bureau approves another increase in the electricity rate | Agencies

Today, Thursday, the Energy Bureau approved an increase of 3.32 cents in the electricity bill that takes effect tomorrow.

With this increase it is expected to cover the difference between what was projected and what was actually spent on fuel purchases for the past three months in which the war in Ukraine triggered oil prices.

LUMA Energy, which assumed management of the country’s energy transmission and distribution system, estimated the difference at $96 million.

In the case of Puerto Rico, more was also spent than projected because the gas supply companies have not complied with the contracts and it was necessary to invest in Bunker C and diesel -which are more expensive fuels- so that the gas supply companies could operate. San Juan and Costa Sur plants.

“In accordance with its legal mandate, and after a transparent process open to the public, the Energy Bureau approved the quarterly adjustment factors for fuel purchases and energy purchases that will apply to the electricity rate from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022,” the entity said in a press release.

The Bureau added that “the result will be a price per kWh of 28.82 cents for a non-subsidized residential customer with a consumption of 800 kWh. The element that most influenced this adjustment was the increase in the price of oil derivatives in global markets”.