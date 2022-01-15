the ‘energy package’ to save families and businesses from expensive gas

Better not to hide behind your finger, the problem of bills is becoming structural and the measures implemented by the government are not enough. The high bills not only undermine Italian families with the lowest income, it also puts the entire industrial system at risk. What will the government do?

Energy costs for businesses could double in 2022

The cost of energy is destined to rise, everyone is aware of this, but Aurelio Regina, delegate for energy of the president of National Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, took care of the reality. According to Regina, the estimates of the cost of energy for companies for 2022 reach up to 37 billion euros: numbers to be frightening. Almost double that of 2021, equal to 20 billion euros, when there had already been a surge considering the 8 billion in 2019. “It’s like having downloaded the entire cost of the financial institution on the industrial system” thunders Regina, worried for the economic recovery and for the competitiveness of the system in the years to come. The expensive energy issue should be treated “like the pandemic issue”, he added.

Expensive energy turns off greenhouses and tractors

A cry of alarm is also raised from the agricultural sector, represented by Coldiretti. The cost of energy extinguishes the greenhouses of vegetables and flowers and puts agricultural activities in the fields at risk. “It is reflected in the entire agri-food chain and also affects processing, distribution and transport”.

Bills: further measures are on the way

According to sources from Palazzo Chigi, the government is developing further measures aimed at mitigating the impact of expensive bills on households and businesses, after having included in the Budget law only interventions to limit costs for private users. A technical meeting of the government was held just yesterday to study a new energy package. The document containing the 10 proposals of the minister for ecological transition Roberto Cingolani, which should serve as the basis for a decree law expected by the end of the month, is under examination.

What the government should do

According to the Confindustria delegate for energy, Aurelio Regina, other European countries are working hard to tackle the problem while our government is not doing enough. “France, England and Germany are protecting their industrial systems with different but effective strategies – explained Regina -. A shame that our government has completely ignored the negotiations on European funds for the energy transition”, he added. Regina urges the executive to use “the authority of its premier and great representativeness to make some mediation”. The problem cannot continue to be tackled with spot measures: “The country must take responsibility for setting up a medium and long-term strategic vision because the problem is structural and the cost will remain high also in the future”.

Patuanelli’s proposals

Other suggestions on how to deal with the expensive bills also come from the minister of agricultural policies, Stefano Patuanelli. First of all it is necessary to act “on the extra profits of large groups, it is necessary to redistribute this accumulated wealth on companies and families in difficulty. Then zeroing of VAT 2022 on increases and guarantee fund for supply agreements”. According to the Deputy Minister of the Treasury, Laura Castelli, there is “broad convergence on some M5s proposals such as the solidarity contribution of producers, suppliers or intermediaries, who have obtained stellar profits and on the zeroing of VAT on the incremental share of prices”.