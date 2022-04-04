The energy puts Biden between a rock and a hard place | International

A gas station in Long Beach, California, on March 11. Ashley Landis (AP)

The war in Ukraine has placed US President Joe Biden in a complex situation. How to tame the rise in energy prices, by encouraging national production and freeing up millions of barrels from the strategic reserve fund, without contradicting its energy transition objective. How to reconcile the demands of environmentalists and the particular interests of some Democrats, such as Senator Joe Manchin, whose heritage is linked to the coal industry and who usually opposes any green initiative by his leader. The tie in seats in the Senate between Republicans and Democrats, in addition to the uncertain mid-term elections in November, are not going to make it easy for the president.

For all its dramatic effects, the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be a boon to the US natural gas industry. Biden and the European Commission last week announced a plan to ship 50 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas annually to the European Union until at least 2030, more than double than now, with the aim of wean to Europe from Russian energy. To encourage local production, legislators in Washington are beginning to relax current regulations. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, amid pressure from Congress, studied reversing its policy of assessing the environmental impact of existing pipelines. The gas that will reach the EU is the product of the frackingor hydraulic fracturing technique to obtain shale gas, a highly controversial practice due to its effects on nature and the population.

Step back from the Biden Administration? It does not seem, judging by the item of 45,000 million dollars (almost 41,000 million euros) for environmental policy contained in its budget proposal for 2023, that list of wishes that will later be in charge of jibarizar The congress. The president, who based his electoral campaign on his commitment to clean energy, now sees himself between a rock and a hard place: between the international situation, with inflation fueled by the price of oil; the need to produce more to compensate for the closure of the Russian tap and the mistrust of an industry that is considered demonized by the Democrat (and whom he accuses, without reason, of trying to ban the fracking). Congress’s hostility to his climate proposals is substantiated by Senator Manchin’s own goals, while environmentalists fear a backsliding on Washington’s environmental goals.

The green ideology is gaining ground in the economy and in the institutions that represent it, as well as being a common denominator of White House policies. The Securities and Exchange Commission (the US stock market regulator) proposes to ask listed companies for information, verified by a third party, on their environmental impact; specifically, the exact amount of greenhouse gas emissions generated by its activity. In the opposite direction, pressure from Manchin, Washington’s most Republican Democrat, has torpedoed Sarah Bloom Raskin’s candidacy for vice chair of the Federal Reserve’s banking regulatory committee. The sin of the Biden candidate was to argue that financial regulators should pay more attention to the risks associated with climate change. Giving in to the evidence of rejection, Bloom Raskin ended up withdrawing.

Criticism of companies for raising prices

At the behest of environmental groups, Democrats have gone on the offensive on the price of gasoline, with a critical populist message directed at the energy sector that pits the party against Republicans and the industry itself. “They have had record profits, but now they cannot settle for that,” Biden cried this Thursday, after announcing the release of 180 million barrels to the market in six months, starting in May, to stop the escalation of prices, once the fight against inflation has become the key electoral battle ahead of November. “They have to produce more,” he said, and those that don’t “will have to start producing or pay for their inactivity.”

In a poll from early March, 60% of voters considered that “excessive price increases by oil companies to expand their profits” is the main reason for the rise in gasoline, today at a national average $4.29 per gallon (3.7 liters), according to a Democratic polling firm. “Here we are again. Overseas conflict drives up gas prices and oil CEOs make record profits,” narrates a voiceover in a TV spot for an ad campaign, launched in March by a coalition of environmental groups, about what they see as oil company speculation.

Although Biden insisted for days on attributing sole responsibility for inflation to Putin, it comes from afar, from the first stages of the economic recovery after the pandemic. So, when it comes to laying the blame, the Administration has broadened the focus to include the industry, which it paints comfortably installed in the comfort of profits by the handful.

The reformulation of the message from the White House has been notorious since March 8, when Biden announced the ban on importing Russian oil. “90% of the production from onshore fields is carried out on land that is not owned by the federal government. Of the remaining 10%, federal land, the oil and gas industry has leased millions of hectares. They have 9,000 approved drilling permits. They could be mining right now,” Biden lamented that day. A week later, he tweeted: “Oil & Gas companies should not increase their profits at the expense of American workers.”

The use of fossil fuels to get out of the quagmire does not lose sight of the energy transition horizon, another of the mantras of the Biden presidency. For the third time in six months, the president this week opened the country’s strategic reserves to flood the oil market and, at the same time, “relieve the pressure of households and achieve lasting energy independence, which reduces the demand for oil and reinforce the goal of a clean energy economy.”

Will this massive transfusion achieve lower prices? “No, he will not. The oil industry plans to cut production to offset Biden’s move. In addition, the Saudis also refuse to increase production” in the OPEC Plus group, says Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary’s College in California. “Current prices will remain between four and six dollars per gallon. The sector plans to reduce production to compensate for “the flood of oil starting in May, he adds, recalling that it is not the first time that Biden has resorted to the strategic fund without managing to control prices.

Biden’s approval rating fell to 40% this week. The key to the oil faucet, as well as the desired padlock of inflation, is the key to the comeback for November.

