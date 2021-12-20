The energy shock in Europe has no respite. And it can get worse

Gas crisis: L’Europe is preparing for the persistence of lack of energy as the freezing weather sets in, increasing demand and causing prices to soar, with supply failing to keep up.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in several European capitals this week, putting a strain on power grids that are already dealing with low wind speeds and severe nuclear outages in France.

To make matters worse, the Russia intends to limit natural gas flows through an important transit route to Germany, after cutting back on supplies over the weekend.

On the eve of the holidays, it energy shock remains a dangerous certainty for Europe. What happens and what scenario?

The price of energy higher and higher in Europe

On Monday 20 December, European natural gas on the Dutch reference benchmark traded at 146.97 euros, with a jump of more than 7%.

Prices in the EU dropped to € 125 per megawatt hour on Friday 17 December, from a record € 142.76 reached last session, amid reports that requests for gas flows in the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell by 15%. early this morning.

The pressure is strong and prices have risen to unprecedented levels amid delays in the pipeline Nord Stream 2, the threats of supply cuts by the Belarusian president and the nervousness for the tough economic sanctions imposed on the Russian energy sector due to mounting tensions in eastern Ukraine.

The German federal network agency said Thursday that i gas flows to Europe through the newly built pipeline will not be carried out until July 2022. With imports declining, investors now fear that the ongoing natural gas crisis may be extended to next winter.

Jeremy Weir, of Trafigura Group, warned last month that Europe could suffer continuous blackouts in case of a cold winter. And that was before Electricite de France said it was shutting down the reactors that represent the 10% of the nation’s nuclear capacity, leaving the region at the mercy of midwinter weather in January and February.

With nuclear outages, electricity producers will have to use more gas to keep the lights on. Not only that, temperatures are expected to remain below normal levels in the UK, Denmark and northern Germany next week.

While traders expect more to come liquefied natural gas to come to the rescue due to lower demand in Asia, freight diversions will take some time and an increase in arrivals at European ports is unlikely to occur before January.

What happens to the Russia-Germany route?

As noted by Bloomberg, gas shipments from Russia via a major transit route to Germany will remain stalled on Monday, potentially worsening Europe’s energy crisis just as a cold spell is expected in the region.

According to data from the regional booking platform, only a fraction of the pipeline capacity was booked in the auctions on Sunday 19 December. gas flow in Germany through Belarus and Poland.

In detail, only the 4% of the possible amount has been allocated to send the fuel through the German Mallnow station, where the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline ends. This compares with about the 35% of the capacity that Russia has booked for most days this month.