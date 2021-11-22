The energy transition needs cables

The energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources is giving a strategic role to many industrial sectors whose importance is often underestimated: one of these is the sector of large cables – often submarine or underground, even hundreds of kilometers long – which make up the fundamental part of an electrical network, or which connect the electrical networks of two regions or two states. Cables, which have always had a great importance in the management of networks around the world, with the energy transition have become fundamental: the electrification of the world is impossible without.

Electrification is one of the most important needs of the so-called energy transition. In order to be powered by clean energy, the vast majority of processes currently taking place by burning natural gas or petroleum derivatives will have to become electric, for the simple reason that all clean energy production systems (from wind to solar) produce electricity. .

This will involve many changes, and some will be visible in everyday life, because kitchen stoves will have to become electric, house heaters with heat pumps and even cars will have to be electrified. These are all known and clear changes, and governments, at various levels, are already working to implement them, for example by offering bonuses to replace traditional cars with electric cars.

Another set of changes relates to infrastructure.

Simplifying a lot, in order to electrify a large part of the energy system it is first of all necessary to find a way to generate enough energy with renewable sources to meet the needs; then it is necessary to transfer energy from the places of production to the places of consumption; finally you have to make sure that the network keep, that is, that an infrastructure designed for a certain number of applications continues to supply energy correctly to homes, industries and offices even when these will increase a lot.

In short, you need not skip everything when the streets are full of rechargeable columns, and everyone will charge the electric car in the evening when they return from work, overloading the network.

The cables are used above all for the second and third purposes, that is to transport energy (obviously) and in part to maintain an efficient and balanced electrical network. The large cable sector is notable, for various reasons.

First of all, the companies that deal with it are relatively few, and the largest of all is Italian, it is called Prysmian and it is the market leader (the others are the French Nexans and the Danish NKT: between all three, 80 is shared by percent of the world market, excluding China).

These companies, which until a few years ago had a very important role but operated in a very inconspicuous way, have for some time taken on an even more central and public role, because obviously they are involved in all the major energy generation projects. renewables that have become more and more frequent in the world. They have also gotten richer, demonstrating their importance: over the past year and a half Prysmian, Nexans and NKT have doubled the value of their shares as it became clear that cables would be essential to the energy transition.

“Electricity will be the main energy carrier of the future, but once you have generated the energy you are only half done, because the energy has to be transported,” says Hakan Ozmen, executive vice president of Prysmian. “Without cables, there is no energy transition”.

The importance of large cables is made evident by the proliferation of huge projects for the generation of renewable energy, such as offshore wind farms, arrays of turbines positioned in the sea, even tens of kilometers from the coast, with the aim of generating energy by exploiting the wind in the open sea. The offshore wind farm projects currently under construction are numerous and for many countries they are one of the main tools of decarbonisation strategies.

For example, last year the government of Denmark approved a project for the construction of two artificial islands for the production of offshore renewables, which will have to power millions of homes and will be the largest infrastructure project in the country’s history.

Similar offshore projects exist in Italy too, both for wind power and photovoltaics, and are under construction, for example, off the coast of Ravenna.

More generally, the construction of offshore renewable energy generation plants is a rapidly developing sector. Joe Biden’s US administration has also initiated a number of very ambitious projects to build wind farms. And of course, cables are needed to connect artificial islands and wind farms located tens of kilometers from the coast to the mainland.

The cables are laid underwater, laid in depths that in some cases are very deep (“Prysmian puts cables in depths of up to 3,000 meters,” says Ozmen), and these are obviously delicate and complex operations, in which special ships and in some cases even robots that facilitate cable storage.

The cables need special protection to be able to resist corrosion and pressure in the deepest waters, and to be protected by anchors and fishing nets in the lower ones. Generally, for distances greater than 100 kilometers, it is necessary to connect more portions of cable together, with further logistical difficulties.

The reason why cables are functional for large offshore energy projects is quite obvious. More complicated (but more interesting) is the other reason why cable companies are growing rapidly, and are engaging in increasingly ambitious projects, which in the future involve making submarine cables not hundreds, but thousands of them long. kilometers: many countries are working to connect their electricity grids together, even when they do not share borders and there is a sea (or an ocean, even) to separate them.

The reason is that having a global power grid as interconnected as possible is an important prerequisite for the energy transition.

As recently wrote theEconomist, “Stable and green electricity grids will only be feasible if they are linked together”. This is because the generation of electricity from renewable sources is more unpredictable than that made with fossil fuels, because it depends on wind and the presence of sunlight, among other things. There may be times when the energy produced is more than necessary, and times when it is not enough. Furthermore, it is not certain that the places where energy is generated are the same where it will be consumed.

With fossil fuels these problems are relatively easy to solve, because both gas and oil can be stored, stored and transported, and then used in the future: the moment of extraction of an energy source and that of energy consumption can be separated over time. But electricity is more difficult to store, and usually the electricity produced must be consumed immediately.

For some time we have been working on the construction of storage systems (large batteries) or the use of hydrogen as a vector, to try to conserve energy produced from renewable sources. However, the most successful idea is that of separating the moment of production and the moment of consumption not in time, but in space.

The idea, in practice, is to interconnect the global electricity grids as much as possible, to ensure that the places where the need for energy from renewable sources is most sustained are connected to the places of production even if hundreds or thousands away. of kilometers. To make these connections, once again, you need cables.

Many of these large electrical connections are already in place, or under construction. Some of the longest submarine power cables in the world are for example in the North Sea. A project connects the United Kingdom and Denmark: it is called Viking Link, it should be ready next year and is carried out together by Prysmian and NKT, who will have to lay 765 kilometers of cables on the seabed.

In general, more or less all the countries bordering the North Sea, from the Netherlands to Norway to Germany, are connected with large submarine electric cables, or will be in the future thanks to projects under construction or approval.

The need to make the electricity grid more interconnected is also very strong in Italy, as explained by Luca Marchisio, System Strategy Manager of Terna, the company that manages the electricity grid in Italy: “Italy has a very particular geographical configuration, it is an elongated strip where energy needs are mainly in the North, where most of industrial production is concentrated, while renewable resources are mainly in the South, for obvious climatic reasons ». This problem does not arise with fossil fuels, because thermoelectric plants are located mainly in the north. But when the bulk of renewable energy production will be in southern Italy, it will be necessary for the grid to be even more interconnected to allow the transport of energy from the places of generation to those of consumption.

In Italy, Terna is working on two major submarine cable projects: one is the Thyrrenian Link, a 950-kilometer cable that will connect Campania, Sicily and Sardinia together. The other is the Adriatic Link, which will connect Marche and Abruzzo by sea. In both cases, these are investments worth several billions. It is not yet known which companies Terna will collaborate with for the construction of the cables, because the tenders are currently underway.

In the world there are also exceptional and mammoth projects. Some are in the planning stage, such as the construction of a cable in the Mediterranean linking Israel to Greece, and another Israel to France. Others are just ideas for now, but very ambitious: a consortium wants to build a cable that connects solar plants in Morocco with the United Kingdom. Yet another plans to connect Australia, Indonesia and Singapore with a total of 4,200km of cables.

The interconnection of electricity networks (which obviously is not done only with submarine cables) has several advantages in a context of decarbonisation.

First of all, because it makes the energy supply more stable and secure. Anyone who designs electrical grids knows that there are times of day when demand increases, for example because in the summer mornings all the offices turn on the air conditioners. If the energy is produced by thermal power plants, it is easy to respond to this increase in demand: just burn more fuel and produce more energy. But with renewables this type of planning is not possible: the wind may not be there and the sun could cover itself just when it is most needed.

Obviously, when renewables are not available, systems will be adopted to buffer these problems, for example through the use of accumulators and above all by resorting to less polluting fuels, such as biomethane. But with a well interconnected grid, it will be possible to take renewable energy from places where it is produced in abundance at that moment, and keep the system balanced.

