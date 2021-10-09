News

The Englis: the cast of the series with Emily Blunt | TV

Emily Blunt will act alongside Chaske Spencer (Twilight), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: The fallen kingdom) And Toby Jones (Marvelous) on the occasion of the western series The English whose cast was announced today.
The project is a co-production between BBC One and Amazon and will consist of six episodes.

The show’s script was signed by Hugo Blick and the story stars Cornelia Locke (Blunt), a woman who arrives in America in 1890 seeking revenge after her son was murdered.
Cornelia then meets Eli Whipp (Spencer), former cavalry member and member of the Pawnee tribe. The two join forces and find themselves struggling to survive.

Also in the cast Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line), Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman), Ciaran Hinds (The Terror), Malcolm Storry (The Princess Bride), Steve Wall (Raised by Wolves), Nichola McAuliffe (Tomorrow Never Dies), Sule Rimi (Black Earth Rising), and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5).

Filming for the series is currently underway in Spain.
Blick stated:

The opportunity to do a western with Emily Blunt and the rest of the cast is so awesome that I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we all had during the lockdown. If it isn’t, an electrifying, romantic and epic opera will hit your screens next year.

Source: Deadline

