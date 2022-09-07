‘The English’: a western with Emily Blunt

In recent years, prejudices towards television series have already been more than buried and it is not difficult to see great consolidated actresses of Hollywood cinema, such as Meryl Streep or Kate Winslet starring fictions for the small screens..

The last to get on this boat was the actress Emily Blunt, protagonist of A peaceful place Y Mary Poppins Returnswho has signed por Amazon Prime Video to head Englishdeveloped by the BBC.

It’s about a western, a genre that, despite not being fashionable, does have its followers. Not in vain the power of the dog It has been one of the most awarded from last year. Let’s take a look at trailer:

What is ‘The English’ about?

Emily Blunt is Cornelia, a aristocrat Englishwoman traveling from Great Britain to the USA of the late nineteenth century, to find themurder of his son and avenge him. In this trip through American lands he will ally himself with eli whippa native Amerindian who hates colonizers.

Although at first their relationship is hostilelittle by little it begins to become more close and Whipp will teach Blunt to function in the Westhelping Blunt become a woman with a sweeping force that will keep intact the aristocratic delicacy from the one that precedes.

blunt leads the cast with Chaske Spencer. They complete the cast Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones Y Ciarán Hinds.

English has been shot in several municipalities of Madrid and Toledo, such as Soto del Real, Colmenar de Oreja and Tembleque. Because of this, the actress was named Honorary Ambassador of the Spanish Film Commission being one of the first international stars to trust the Spanish capital for the filming of his new project.

The series will premiere next November 11thalthough we are still not clear how we will see this series in Spainas Prime Video has announced it for English-speaking countries (with the exception of the British) and the Nordic countries.