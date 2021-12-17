The English Premier League is in danger of stopping

The Premier League, the first division of the English football league, postponed four more games scheduled this weekend on Thursday due to increased coronavirus positivity within clubs. Now the matches postponed in the last week have become nine, and there are those who ask that the entire eighteenth day scheduled for the weekend be postponed in order not to risk being completely blocked in the busiest period of the season.

Last week it was Antonio Conte’s Tottenham who reported a first outbreak of nine positives among players and employees. Later the club had decided to close its sports center and from there its matches against Rennes in the Conference League (9 December) and then in the Premier against Brighton (12 December) and Leicester (16 December) were postponed one after the other. ‘other.

Meanwhile, cases have increased, even elsewhere. In the tests carried out on 3,805 members between 6 and 12 December, 42 tested positive and their number is increasing. There is an outbreak in Brentford and the company has had to close all its facilities; Claudio Ranieri’s Watford do not have enough players to show up for matches, as do new manager Ralf Rangnick’s Norwich City, Leicester and Manchester United, with only seven players left.

Conte said that “the situation is serious”, while the Brentford coach, Thomas Frank, was one of those who most insistently proposed the postponement of the entire championship day as a precaution, for fear of playing other games can increase the number of positives, which is actually happening. Liverpool, for example, played Thursday night against Newcastle without three players (Fabinho, Curtis Jones and Virgil van Dijk) deemed positive suspects and excluded from the last-minute squad.

The Premier League replied that it will continue to assess the situation on a case-by-case basis. Of the ten league games scheduled these days, five should therefore be played, but with fears above all for Newcastle-Manchester City and Tottenham-Liverpool on Sunday. Today, however, the English press writes that on Monday the managers should meet to discuss the possible suspension of the championship during the holidays. Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta asked for more clarity from the league, while Newcastle’s Eddie Howe said: “When you start losing players, the concern is that the competition will become a bit unfair and I think that nobody desires it. “

The Premier League health protocol allows the reorganization or postponement of a league match only in “exceptional circumstances”. The postponement is granted if a club has fewer than 14 players available, if the status of an outbreak within a team is of particular concern and whether or not the players have had the opportunity to safely prepare the game to be played.

On Wednesday, 78,610 daily cases of coronavirus were recorded across the UK, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The previous record had been recorded almost a year earlier (on January 8, with 68,053 cases). One of the government’s health advisors, Chris Whitty, recently explained that even higher figures are likely to be recorded across the country in the coming weeks, due to the widespread prevalence of the omicron and delta variants of the coronavirus.

This emergency situation comes in one of the busiest and most characteristic periods for the Premier League, the Christmas one, where the most followed league in the world reaches its peak of seasonal ratings. In fact, from today to January 3 (less than three weeks), four days should be played, including the boxing day on December 26, with nine matches scheduled on the same day broadcast around the world.