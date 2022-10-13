THE ENGLISH: Premiere in Spanish on Amazon Prime Video, in November: Trailer of the new and Bloody series with Emily Blunt!

Emily Blunt You can even look like an elegant lady in the new Amazon Prime Video original series, The English… But don’t let anyone mess with her…

The streaming giant has released the official trailer for the series, which will debut on Friday, November 11, with Blunt playing an English aristocrat named Lady Cornelia Locke who is set in 1890s America. Chaske Spencer (Blindspot) accompanies her as a co-star.

The fiction will consist of 6 parts or episodes, and is described as “an epic chase western” that “takes on core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable about race, power and love.”

“Both come together in 1890 in the central United States to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood”, according to the official synopsis. “They have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically.”

As they overcome each obstacle, they draw closer to their final destination: the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. description continues. It is here, after an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea of ​​The Shadow Line) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner of A Hidden Life) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that they will understand truly the extent of their intertwined history, and they will come face to face with the future they must live in.”

They complete the cast Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (The Detectorists) and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

The series has been created by Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman), who also serves as a writer and director. He is an executive producer with Blunt and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honorable Woman), while Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) works in production tasks.

