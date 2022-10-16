The English: Preview of the Western starring Emily Blunt





Preview of the dramatic western «The English» starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer that Amazon Prime Video premieres on November 11.

By @mauvais1

The miniseries produced by Amazon Studios and BBC Studios, is written and directed by Hugo Blickthe same director of the interesting “Black Earth Rising” (2018) and the recommendable “The Honorable Woman” (2014).

The six-episode miniseries follows Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) as a wealthy English woman who arrives in the United States in 1890 with a bag of money, hell-bent on killing the man she believes to be responsible for her son’s death. She crosses paths with Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), recently discharged from the army trying to return home.

They complete the cast; Ciarán Hinds, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, Stephen Rea, Nichola McAuliffe, Valerie Pachner, Sule Rimi, Rafe Spall, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Jimmy Shaw, Cristian Solimeno, Ian Pirie, Adam Brown, Julian Nicholson, Nicholas Aaron Y Miguel Alvarez.

It is produced in association with All3Media International by Mediawan-owned production company Drama Republic., Wolf Gait Productions, a joint venture of Drama Republic and Blick’s Eight Rooks. Blick and Blunt are executive producers, along with Greg Brenman and Mona Qureshi. Colin Wratten ( killing eve ) is the producer.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related