The English, the western shot in Avila with Emily Blunt, premieres at Cannes

This content was published on October 16, 2022 – 18:18

Cannes (France), Oct 16 (EFE).- The miniseries “The English”, starring British actress Emily Blunt, premiered this Sunday in Cannes at the opening ceremony of Mipcom, the main international television market, where landscapes from Ávila (Spain) convinced viewers that they were in the Wild West.

This super production by BBC, Drama Republic and Amazon, which will premiere on the platform in November, tells in a few episodes the revenge of the British aristocrat Lady Cornelia Locke, (Blunt), and the Native American soldier Eli Whipp, played by Chaske Spencer , who embark on a story of romance and adventure, with mystery and violence in between.

Directed by Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman”, “The Shadow Line”), the miniseries also aims to lift taboos on racism and identity and bring the public closer to the brutality of what were the approximate thirty years of cowboys, Indians and lawless territories that inspired the films of the golden age of the ‘Western’.

In a meeting with the public after the screening of the first episode, and after Blunt left his hands engraved on a cement slab that will make up the particular walk of fame in Cannes, the creators of the series revealed that the incredible landscapes were not United States, but Spain.

“We found everything we needed in Spain. Many of the directors of the golden age of the ‘Western’ were Europeans, and we really had the feeling shooting with Spaniards and Europeans that it was very easy, very natural, surely more than doing it in the United States “, said Blick, adding that this allowed him to save costs.

A farm in Avila and other wide plains in Castilla were used to recreate Kansas and Wyoming, where the story takes place, just as Almería was once the setting for the great films of Sergio Leone or Clint Eastwood.

Blunt explained that Spain also provided one of the film’s great challenges: the heat of shooting in the summer.

“It was intense. It was very hot and I was wearing corsets and lots of layers. The heat was a big challenge but it added to the atmosphere and character of the show and gave us magical moments. I’m glad I dusted myself to get this result.” Blunt settled.

Pending new global dates, the series can be seen from November 10 on BBC and the next day on Amazon Prime United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Nordic countries.

Mipcom is the main meeting of the television industry, which is held every October in Cannes (south of France), where some 10,000 creators, buyers and distributors of televisions and platforms from all over the world meet to negotiate the production, sale and distribution of audiovisual content for the coming years. EFE

