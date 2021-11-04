The enigma of ancient Chinese poetry tweeted by Elon Musk

AGI – A cryptic tweet by Elon Musk quoting an ancient Chinese poem makes social media users in China discuss. Entitled “Humanity”, the chirping of Tesla’s CEO continues with a passage from a poem believed to have been written by Cao Zhi, prince of the state of Wei, in the era of the Three Kingdoms (220-280 AD). Cao Zhi was the emperor’s younger brother, Cao Pi, who wanted to kill him because he was jealous of his literary talent.

Humankind

煮豆 燃 豆萁

豆 在 釜 中 泣

本 是 同 根 生

相 煎 何 太急 – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

According to legend, after having ascended the throne, Cao Pi tried to punish his younger brother with a pretext, unless he could compose a poem within seven steps.

The poem is the one quoted by Elon Musk, in Chinese in the tweet: “Boil the beans by burning the stems, the beans cry in the pan, born from the same root, because in such a hurry to finish them …”. Impressed by his brother’s verses, and by the metaphor on the bonds of consanguinity contained in them, the emperor was ashamed and no longer persecuted Cao Zhi.

Musk’s twitter – who also posted the poem on his Weibo account – received millions of views on the Chinese social platform and over 15,000 retweets on Twitter, banned in China, triggering a debate on the meaning that the US billionaire would have attributed to the ancient verses, well known in China and taught to children at school to emphasize the importance of getting along.

Among Weibo users, writes the Beijing tabloid Global Times, there are those who wondered if Musk knew anything about the Taiwan issue – citing the most intricate knot in current relations between China and the United States – while others believe that the tycoon , who remains a very popular figure in China, just wanted to show his skill with Chinese.

In addition to the hypotheses on a possible political meaning, among the theses circulating on the tweet there are also those relating to cryptocurrencies, with reference, in particular, to Dogecoin, supported by Musk himself, and to a controversy over donations with the World Food Program of Nations United.