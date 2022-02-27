The enigmatic publication of the wife of LeBron James

Getty Savannah James, wife of LeBron

Things could get complicated between Lebron James and Los Angeles Lakers. The season hasn’t gone according to plan and the tension is starting to rise. The team’s inaction at the trade deadline came as no surprise, but it was a signal that they should work things out with what they have.

That may not have sat well with LeBron, who only has a few more years to chase championships. During the recent All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the superstar drew a lot of attention with comments about play with your child and the possibility of return to the Cavaliers ever.

Savannah James, LeBron’s wife, only added fuel to the fire with a recent Instagram post. In her story, she posted a photo from Akron, Ohio with a caption that read, “there’s no place like home.”

Both LeBron and Savannah are from Akron and they don’t hide it. The Lakers star frequently refers to himself as the Kid from Akron. Clearly they both still have a lot of love for Ohio despite having lived in Los Angeles, California for the last four years.

Is Savannah implying something?

Naturally, when a high-profile player like LeBron begins to feel unhappy, every aspect of his life is put under the magnifying glass. That will extend to your family. Savannah clearly plays a big role in what LeBron’s next steps will be. Many spouses may not like the idea of ​​leaving California for Ohio, but Savannah still loves her home state.

That said, it’s highly unlikely that he’s trying to imply anything. She was maybe just feeling a little homesick and all the recent talk about Ohio made her miss home. Or maybe she really loves where she comes from. That doesn’t necessarily mean she’s going to pressure LeBron to return to the Cavaliers. Savannah’s is an interesting post, but there’s no reason for Lakers fans to panic just yet.

The Lakers shouldn’t worry.

It is likely that this whole situation is causing him a big headache for the Lakers right now, but it’s not something you need to worry about. Unlike Cleveland, Los Angeles will always be a hot destination for big-name players. That’s not to say they should alienate LeBron. In a perfect world, the two sides would work out their differences and win again, but it’s important to keep in mind that the Lakers will be fine no matter what.

In the end, it is likely that both parties work things out. Los Angeles has been very good to LeBron and his business. Since he only has a few years left to play, it may not be worth starting over with a new team unless it’s to play his son Bronny. It will be a situation to watch from now on, because if the Lakers lose the playoffs, they could set a lot of changes in motion.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: [IMÁGENES Y VIDEO] This is the damage caused by devastating tornado in Kentucky