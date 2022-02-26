The enormous detail of a video game studio with Ukraine and for peace

We live in turbulent times, war never ends, there are always conflicts around the world, but what is happening in Ukraine It has taken on a new dimension in recent days. A terrifying dimension with which the vast majority of human beings do not agree, but in the end, a few are the ones who dictate our destiny. The video game world has been in favor of peace, with a position totally contrary to everything that is happening in the Eastern European country, and a good proof of this is what it has decided to do 11 bit studiosa Polish company known especially for This War of Mineone of the most special war games in history.

11 bit studios has decided to reduce the price of This War of Mine, and all sales that the title accumulates in the next seven days will go as a donation to those affected in Ukraine. A wonderful decision, which everyone has applauded and responded to, placing the game among the three best-selling games on Steam.

A decision that will be remembered, and that makes us see how the majority of the world wants to avoid this type of conflict, but unfortunately, a few almost completely control our destiny.

Ukraine and the details of the creators of This War of Mine

Why is This War of Mine so special? This video game places us in a point of view that the industry does not usually make us see in the first person: civilians. The horror of war experienced by the people who suffer the most, the innocents who have nothing to do with the conflict, but who end up suffering and losing more than anyone else. Ordinary people who never thought they would experience a war in their flesh, a situation that will force us to survive in a hostile, sad, cruel and unjust environment.