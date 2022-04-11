The enormous effort of producing a tiny microchip

Large ducts carry gases away from processing machines at Intel’s chip manufacturing plant in Hillsboro, Ore., on Sept. 22, 2021. (Philip Cheung/The New York Times)

Some have more than 50 billion tiny transistors that are 10,000 times smaller than the width of a human hair. They are made in gigantic, extremely clean factories that can be seven stories high and the length of four football fields.

Microchips are, in many ways, the lifeblood of the modern economy. They power computers, smartphones, cars, appliances, and many other electronic devices. But global demand for them has increased since the pandemic, which also caused supply chain disruptions, leading to global shortages.

That, in turn, is fueling inflation and raising alarm bells that the United States is becoming too dependent on foreign-made chips. The United States accounts for only about 12 percent of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity; more than 90 percent of the most advanced chips come from Taiwan.

Intel, a Silicon Valley titan looking to restore its former leadership in chip-making technology, is making a $20 billion bet that it can alleviate the chip deficit. It is building two factories at its chip manufacturing complex in Chandler, Arizona, which will take three years to complete, and also recently announced plans for a potentially larger expansion, with new locations in New Albany, Ohio and Magdeburg, Germany.

Why does making millions of these tiny components translate into building—and spending—so much? A look inside Intel’s manufacturing plants in Chandler and Hillsboro, Oregon, offers some answers.

What do the chips do?

Chips, or integrated circuits, began to replace bulky individual transistors in the late 1950s. Many of these tiny components are produced on one piece of silicon and wired together to work together. The resulting chips store data, amplify radio signals, and perform other operations; Intel is famous for a variety called microprocessors, which perform most of a computer’s computing functions.

Workers install an automated material handling system inside the clean room at Intel’s chip manufacturing plant in Hillsboro, Ore., on Sept. 22, 2021. (Philip Cheung/The New York Times)

Intel has managed to shrink the transistors in its microprocessors to mind-boggling sizes. But its rival, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), can make even smaller components, a key reason Apple chose it to make the chips for its latest iPhones.

Such victories by a company based in Taiwan, an island China claims as its own, add to signs of a growing technology gap that could put advances in computing, consumer devices and military hardware at risk, both for Chinese ambitions as well as natural hazards in Taiwan, such as earthquakes and droughts. In addition, it has highlighted Intel’s efforts to regain technological leadership.

How are chips made?

Chipmakers are putting more and more transistors into each piece of silicon, which explains why the technology is making more every year. It’s also why new chip factories cost billions of dollars and fewer companies have the money to build them.

In addition to paying for buildings and machinery, companies must invest heavily in developing the complex processing steps used to make chips from plate-size silicon wafers—factories such as these are called “fabs.” .

Huge machines project chip designs onto each wafer, then deposit and etch layers of materials to create and connect their transistors. Up to 25 wafers can be moved between those systems at a time, in special pods arranged on automated suspended tracks.

Processing a wafer takes thousands of steps and up to two months. TSMC has set the pace for production in recent years, operating “gigafabs,” facilities with four or more production lines. Dan Hutcheson, vice president of the market research firm TechInsights, estimated that each site can process more than 100,000 wafers a month. He also estimated the capacity of Intel’s two planned $10 billion facilities in Arizona at about 40,000 wafers a month each.

How are the chips packaged?

After processing, the wafer is cut into individual chips. These are tested and wrapped in plastic packages to connect to circuit boards or parts of a system.

That particular step has become a new battlefield, because it’s harder to make even smaller transistors. Today, companies are stacking multiple chips or placing them side by side in a package, connecting them to act as a single piece of silicon.

In a reality where packing a handful of chips together is routine, Intel has developed an advanced product that uses new technology to bundle a remarkable number of 47 individual chips, including some made by TSMC and other companies, as well as those produced in Intel factories.

What makes chip factories different?

Intel chips typically sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars each. For example, in March, Intel released its fastest microprocessor for desktop computers at a starting price of $739. A speck of dust invisible to the human eye can damage one of these microprocessors. That’s why fabs must be cleaner than a hospital operating room and require complex systems to filter the air and regulate temperature and humidity.

These factories must also be immune to almost any vibration, which can lead to costly equipment breakdowns. That’s why fab clean rooms are built on huge concrete blocks on special shock absorbers.

Also crucial is the ability to move large amounts of liquids and gases. The top level of the Intel factories, which are about 70 feet tall, has giant fans to circulate air into the clean room directly below. Beneath the clean room are thousands of pumps, transformers, electrical cabinets, pipes, and chillers that connect to production machines.

The need for water

Fabs are operations that require a lot of water. Water is necessary to clean wafers at many stages of the production process.

Intel’s two facilities in Chandler collectively draw about 42 million liters of water a day from the local utility company. Intel’s future expansion will require much more, which seems to be a challenge in a drought-stricken state like Arizona, which has cut water allocations to farmers. However, agriculture actually consumes much more water than a chip plant.

Intel says its Chandler locations, which rely on supplies from three rivers and a well system, recover about 82 percent of fresh water through filtration systems, settling ponds and other processes. That water is returned to the city, which operates treatment facilities funded by Intel and redistributes it for irrigation and other nonpotable uses.

Intel hopes to help boost the water supply in Arizona and other states by 2030 by collaborating with environmental groups and others on projects that save and restore water for local communities.

How are fabs built?

To build its future factories, Intel will need about 5,000 skilled construction workers over three years.

They have a lot to do. The foundation excavation is expected to remove 680,450 cubic meters of earth, which will be hauled away at the rate of one dump truck per minute, said Dan Doron, Intel’s head of construction.

The company expects to pour more than 340,226 cubic meters of concrete and use 100,000 tons of reinforcing steel for the foundations, more than in the construction of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Some construction cranes are so large that more than 100 trucks are needed to transport the parts to assemble them, Doron reported. The cranes will lift, among other things, 55-ton coolers for the new fabs.

Patrick Gelsinger, who became Intel’s chief executive a year ago, is lobbying Congress for grants to build “fabs” and tax credits for equipment investment. To manage Intel’s spending risk, Gelsinger plans to emphasize building “fab cases” that can be outfitted with equipment to respond to market changes.

To deal with the chip shortage, Gelsinger will have to stick to its plan to produce chips designed by other companies. However, a single company cannot do much; Products like phones and cars require components from many vendors, as well as older chips. Furthermore, no single country can manufacture semiconductors on its own. Although boosting domestic manufacturing may reduce supply risks somewhat, the chip industry will continue to rely on a complex global network of companies for raw materials, production equipment, design software, talent and specialized manufacturing.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

