The enormous resemblance between Encarna (‘Nightmare’) and Juani Garzón

They say that we all have a double in the world which is exactly nailed to us, but sometimes it turns out that Among our celebrities there are two people who make us doubt whether they could have come from the same mother. It has happened to us, for example, with actresses Millie Bobbi Brown and Natalie Portmanwith Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, and in our country with Chelo García Cortés and Robert Redford himself. But now the networks have gone crazy with the last reasonable resemblance of the famous: Juani Garzon -the mother of María Jesús Ruiz- and embodiesthe mother of Marina Ruiz, a participant in ‘Nightmare in Paradise’.

The woman is defending her daughter tooth and nail in the new Telecinco reality show, but their harsh confrontations have taken a backseat when people on Twitter have realized that his face was very familiarand a Twitter user has brought up the similarities with great humor: “When they enter Secret Story and their secret is ‘we are twins and nobody knows’“.

The truth is the resemblance is undeniableand it is that, in addition to being the two of Jaénthey carry the hair similar and they are the two of the most expressive Y delivered in TV:

The best of all is not that this tweet has provoked the laughter of many tweeters, but that even Julio Ruz, the ex of María Jesús Ruiz, has realized this enormous similarityand he has joked about it on Twitter, where he is very active commenting on reality shows and already has more than 11,000 followers:

