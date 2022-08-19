The enormous sum that Lionel Messi brings to Paris Saint-Germain

A year after his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has yet to return to the level that has allowed him to lift the Ballon d’Or seven times. The Argentinian genius has however allowed the club of the capital to win a hell of a fortune.

PSG would have signed ten partnership contracts thanks to La Pulga

Arrived in the summer of 2021 in Paris, Lionel Messi is coming out of a complicated first season in France. In thirty-four meetings in all competitions, the Argentinian has only scoredeleven goals, while providing fifteen assists. Statistics unworthy of the one who is considered by many to be the best player in the history of football. At the start of the season, however, the winner of the last Copa America seems to be in better shape. The thirty-five-year-old player must now lead Paris to its ultimate goal: to win the Champions League.

It is in this context that the Spanish media El Chiringuito tells us that the sale of flocked Messi shirts accounts for 60% of total Paris Saint-Germain shirt sales. A huge figure, especially when we remember that players like Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappé or Neymar are also present in the Parisian workforce. The Iberian press also specifies that the fact that Messi be in Paris has enabled the capital club to sign no less than ten partnership contracts with brands.