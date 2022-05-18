The entire Metro network is operational after a power failure at Las Rejas station: Firefighters detail what would be the cause of the explosion of a battery bank

This morning around 7:30 a.m., Metro reported that the product of a train with a technical failure at Las Rejas station, 9 stations were not available on line 1, however, the entire Metro network is currently available.

Regarding the failure, users of social networks they first reported hearing an explosion, sparks and smoke coming from a car before evacuating from the station to the surface.

Firefighters and Carabineros arrived at the scene to help people, ventilate the place, and assess the situation.

Regarding the origin of the problem, the Fire Department indicated that it is still unknown, but it is linked to the batteries.

“It was the explosion of a battery bank. The cause and origin are unknown at this time.investigations are underway. The first thing to do is to be able to isolate and be able to secure the area, ”he said in this regard. Jamal Ash-Shipnar, Fifth Normal Fire Captain.

“It is trying to find out what kind of components this type of battery has (…) the Metro station is going to be closed”, he added.

Of the Metro maintenance services, he explained, they are evaluating what will be the best procedure for the removal of these batteries.

Carabineros, for their part, explained that as a result of the “stampede” that occurred with the people who ran trying to flee from the station to the surface, Two women aged 52 and 57 were injured with minor injuries and were referred to a health center.

Paulina del Campo, Metro Customer Managerreferred to this situation in Mega during the morning, indicating that indeed everything was due to the batteries.

“The information we have gathered is that the failure we had this morning was in the battery box”he explained. “It is a trunk that contains the batteries that allow the train to move, this is located in the last car of the train.”

“And at the moment that he was entering the station, as a result of this failure in this trunk an electric arc is generated, and what the electric arc does is that it generates smoke, generates this arc of light and generates a lot of noise. So it is indeed very showy, and that is why we apply the corresponding protocols and that are mainly aimed at always protecting people’s safety, “he said.

Regarding whether an evacuation protocol was carried out, since the videos on social networks show people running from the place, Del Campo indicated that the information they had is that this procedure “was carried out in a fairly orderly manner.”

As for when service could be restored, he indicated that he doesn’t have a time estimate now, although “We know that this is not going to be fast (…) we are making every effort to return as quickly as possible.”

“The call there to people is that they can organize their trips and take displacement alternatives,” he added. The repair, he said, could take at least 2 hours.

For the stations that are not working, from Metro they indicate that for those who travel from Plaza de Maipú to the center of Santiago, users can use Santa Ana station on Line 2 to get to Los Héroes or Plaza de Armas on Line 3 to get to University of Chile.

In addition, they also revealed the buses enabled to reinforce the stations that are not working.