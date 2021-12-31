the entire trilogy for FREE on the Epic Games Store for one week only!

Epic Games Store continues to give great gifts during the Winter Sale! And for tonight, not one but three great games are waiting for you completely free. We’re talking about from the entire latest Tomb Raider trilogy including all DLCs! A spectacular way to end 2021 with fireworks.

To be precise we are talking about: Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration and Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.

The news of the tribute has literally sent the Epic Games Store servers into crisis, which at the time of writing is temporarily gone down under the huge influx of players and requests to redeem the three games. We therefore suggest that you wait a few minutes and then redeem the three games when the situation has stabilized.

As this is the last gift of the Epic Games Store winter sales, you will have a whole week to redeem the three titles. Indeed you can make them yours by Thursday 6 January 2022, at 16:59. So there is plenty of time not to miss them.

If that’s not enough, what will be the next title to redeem for free on the Epic Games Store has also been revealed. This is Gods Will Fall which will be redeemable starting next Thursday.

Source: Epic Games Store