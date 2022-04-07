The entire universe of the nine Star Wars movies in a single video game

legostarwars:theskywalker, the new saga for PC and consoles (including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows), is a bet that adapts the nine episodes of the Star Wars tape to the Lego universe.

This title, which is part of the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the premiere of the first film in the saga in cinemas, not only allows players to embody various characters from the legendary Lucas Film franchise, but it is also a very evident evolution of past previous releases.

One of the attractions of this game, developed by TT Games and distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is that it allows you to experience in first person the most famous and representative scenes of the nine episodes of the production, from the Episode I The Phantom Menace, until the IX, The Rise of Skywalker.