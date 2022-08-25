The entrance to the Country is FREE

Many people do not know that it is possible buy solar panels to send to Cuba. There are not many sites that sell them but today here we tell you the best stores to buy a solar panel with shipping to Cuba.

This option is one of the most viable when dealing with the long blackouts on the island. Well after install solar panel you will not have to constantly spend on gasoline as is the case with power plants.

Another advantage that many people do not know is that it is TOTALLY FREE to import it to Cuba. I mean you will not have any problems when entering the country nor will you have to pay any tariff.

Cuba is a country with a tropical climate and to put it in some way, one of the few things that is left over is the SUN. Thus get a kit of solar panels It is an option that, regardless of the country’s energy situation, is sustainable and intelligent.

Whether it is to deal with blackouts at home or to keep a business running, it is an option worth considering.

List of Solar Panels with Shipping to Cuba

The Solar panel kit feature various parts and pieces to guarantee its correct operation. All the products that we show below are complete, it is only necessary to install and they would be working.

On our website you will find different kit of solar panels classified fundamentally in the power you can find from solar panels with a capacity from 5000w to simpler and cheaper 120w.

Depending on the power of the solar panel that you buy, it will be the amount of equipment that you can connect to it and the time that it can provide electricity to said equipment.

Solar Panel Kit 5KW/h

Price: $4485.00

Brand: PRESTIGE ANERN

Average daily generation: 5KWH

SKU: PSTSS3002 SKU: PSTSS3002

Component details:

Solar panel 440W (3 units)

Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module

Maximum power: 440W

Size: 214.8 x 96.0 x 35.0 cm

Use time: 25 years

Portable solar generator 5000W MPPT (1 unit)

Rated output power: 5000W

Rated voltage: 48V

network input

Mains input voltage: 85-138V AC/140-275V AC

Input frequency: 45-65 Hz

Output voltage: 110/220V AC

Output frequency: 50/60HZ

solar input

Max input voltage: 150V

Rated solar input power: 1800W

Maximum current: 30A

Battery Rated Voltage: 48V

Built-in battery: 4.5KWH MPPT

Operating voltage: 60~150V DC

Touch screen

Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder

Ceiling/floor mounting frame (1 unit)

Material: Aluminum Alloy

Includes all mounting hardware

Wires (1 unit)

Rated current: 30A

Waterproof grade: IP68

Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)

Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)

Wi-Fi communication module (1 unit)

Communication with the device

Solar Panel Kit 3KW/h

Price: $3585.00

Brand: ANER

Generation: 3.0 KWH

Component details:

Solar panel 440W (2 units)

Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module

Maximum power: 440W

Size: 214.8 x 96.0 x 35.0 cm

Use time: 25 years

3000W portable solar generator (1 unit)

Rated output power: 3000W

Rated DC voltage: 24V

Mains input

Mains input voltage: 85-138V AC/140-275VAC

Input frequency: 45-65 Hz

inverter output

Output voltage: 110/220V AC

Output frequency: 50/60HZ

Pure sine wave solar input

Max input voltage: 150V

Rated solar input power: 1800W

Maximum current: 60A

Battery Rated Voltage: 24V

Built-in battery: 2.7KWH MPPT

Operating voltage: 60~150V DC

Touch screen

Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder

Ceiling/floor mounting frame (1 unit)

Material: Aluminum Alloy

Includes all mounting hardware

Wires (1 unit)

Rated current: 30A

Waterproof grade: IP68

Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)

Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)

Wi-Fi communication module (1 unit)

Communication with the device

Solar Panel Kit 1000W/h

Price: $2237.50

Brand: ANER

Generation: 1000KW/H

Component details:

Solar panel 250W (1 units)

Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module

Maximum power: 250W

Size: 214.8 x 96.0 x 3.5cm

Use time: 25 years

1000W portable solar generator (1 unit)

Rated output power: 1000W

Integrated battery: Lithium 1200WH

Charger：MPPT 20A

Outputs: 2VDC×2 / 5VDC×2

Output voltage: 220V / 110V optional

Touch screen

Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder

Dimensions: 43.0 x 23.0 x 33.0 cm

Wires (1 unit)

Rated current: 30A

Waterproof grade: IP68

Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)

Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)

Solar Panel Kit 500W/h

Price: $1810.00

Brand: ANER

Generation: 500KW/H

Component details:

Solar panel 250W (1 units)

Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module

Maximum power: 250W

Size: 131.0 x 99.0 x 3.5cm

Use time: 25 years

500W portable solar generator (1 unit)

Rated output power: 500W

Integrated battery: Lithium 600WH

Charger：MPPT 20A

Outputs: 2VDC×2 / 5VDC×2

Output voltage: 220V / 110V optional

Touch screen

Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder

Dimensions: 42.0 x 22.0 x 27.0 cm

Wires (1 unit)

Rated current: 30A

Waterproof grade: IP68

Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)

Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)

Solar Panel Kit 120W/h

Price: $320.49

Brand: COLEMAN

Solar panel for 12V batteries

Works with 12V – 110V

Easy installation

Waterproof

Unbreakable

Tempered glass

Materials: 40% crystalline solar cells, 60% aluminum

Dimensions: 102cm x 67cm x 3.5cm

Weight: 16.31 pounds

Is there something to pay when importing a solar panel in Cuba?

As we mentioned at the beginning, one of the issues that many forget is that importing solar panels in Cuba is tax-free.

That is, you will NOT have to pay absolutely anything when entering the country.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: