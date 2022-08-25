The entrance to the Country is FREE
Many people do not know that it is possible buy solar panels to send to Cuba. There are not many sites that sell them but today here we tell you the best stores to buy a solar panel with shipping to Cuba.
This option is one of the most viable when dealing with the long blackouts on the island. Well after install solar panel you will not have to constantly spend on gasoline as is the case with power plants.
Another advantage that many people do not know is that it is TOTALLY FREE to import it to Cuba. I mean you will not have any problems when entering the country nor will you have to pay any tariff.
Cuba is a country with a tropical climate and to put it in some way, one of the few things that is left over is the SUN. Thus get a kit of solar panels It is an option that, regardless of the country’s energy situation, is sustainable and intelligent.
Whether it is to deal with blackouts at home or to keep a business running, it is an option worth considering.
List of Solar Panels with Shipping to Cuba
The Solar panel kit feature various parts and pieces to guarantee its correct operation. All the products that we show below are complete, it is only necessary to install and they would be working.
On our website you will find different kit of solar panels classified fundamentally in the power you can find from solar panels with a capacity from 5000w to simpler and cheaper 120w.
Depending on the power of the solar panel that you buy, it will be the amount of equipment that you can connect to it and the time that it can provide electricity to said equipment.
Solar Panel Kit 5KW/h
Price: $4485.00
- Brand: PRESTIGE ANERN
- Average daily generation: 5KWH
Component details:
Solar panel 440W (3 units)
- Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module
- Maximum power: 440W
- Size: 214.8 x 96.0 x 35.0 cm
- Use time: 25 years
Portable solar generator 5000W MPPT (1 unit)
- Rated output power: 5000W
- Rated voltage: 48V
network input
- Mains input voltage: 85-138V AC/140-275V AC
- Input frequency: 45-65 Hz
- Output voltage: 110/220V AC
- Output frequency: 50/60HZ
solar input
- Max input voltage: 150V
- Rated solar input power: 1800W
- Maximum current: 30A
- Battery Rated Voltage: 48V
- Built-in battery: 4.5KWH MPPT
- Operating voltage: 60~150V DC
- Touch screen
- Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder
Ceiling/floor mounting frame (1 unit)
- Material: Aluminum Alloy
- Includes all mounting hardware
Wires (1 unit)
- Rated current: 30A
- Waterproof grade: IP68
- Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)
- Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)
Wi-Fi communication module (1 unit)
- Communication with the device
Solar Panel Kit 3KW/h
Price: $3585.00
- Brand: ANER
- Generation: 3.0 KWH
Component details:
- Solar panel 440W (2 units)
- Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module
- Maximum power: 440W
- Size: 214.8 x 96.0 x 35.0 cm
- Use time: 25 years
- 3000W portable solar generator (1 unit)
- Rated output power: 3000W
- Rated DC voltage: 24V
Mains input
- Mains input voltage: 85-138V AC/140-275VAC
- Input frequency: 45-65 Hz
inverter output
- Output voltage: 110/220V AC
- Output frequency: 50/60HZ
Pure sine wave solar input
- Max input voltage: 150V
- Rated solar input power: 1800W
- Maximum current: 60A
- Battery Rated Voltage: 24V
- Built-in battery: 2.7KWH MPPT
- Operating voltage: 60~150V DC
- Touch screen
- Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder
Ceiling/floor mounting frame (1 unit)
- Material: Aluminum Alloy
- Includes all mounting hardware
Wires (1 unit)
- Rated current: 30A
- Waterproof grade: IP68
- Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)
- Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)
Wi-Fi communication module (1 unit)
- Communication with the device
Solar Panel Kit 1000W/h
Price: $2237.50
- Brand: ANER
- Generation: 1000KW/H
Component details:
Solar panel 250W (1 units)
- Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module
- Maximum power: 250W
- Size: 214.8 x 96.0 x 3.5cm
- Use time: 25 years
1000W portable solar generator (1 unit)
- Rated output power: 1000W
- Integrated battery: Lithium 1200WH
- Charger：MPPT 20A
- Outputs: 2VDC×2 / 5VDC×2
- Output voltage: 220V / 110V optional
- Touch screen
- Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder
- Dimensions: 43.0 x 23.0 x 33.0 cm
Wires (1 unit)
- Rated current: 30A
- Waterproof grade: IP68
- Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)
- Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)
Solar Panel Kit 500W/h
Price: $1810.00
Brand: ANER
Generation: 500KW/H
Component details:
Solar panel 250W (1 units)
- Type: Monocrystalline photovoltaic module
- Maximum power: 250W
- Size: 131.0 x 99.0 x 3.5cm
- Use time: 25 years
500W portable solar generator (1 unit)
- Rated output power: 500W
- Integrated battery: Lithium 600WH
- Charger：MPPT 20A
- Outputs: 2VDC×2 / 5VDC×2
- Output voltage: 220V / 110V optional
- Touch screen
- Protections: reverse polarity, short circuit, over voltage, under voltage, over discharge and anti-thunder
- Dimensions: 42.0 x 22.0 x 27.0 cm
Wires (1 unit)
- Rated current: 30A
- Waterproof grade: IP68
- Rated voltage: DC 1000V (TUV) 600V (UL)
- Pin dimensions: 4 mm International standard, with specifications suitable for solar system, PV1-F-1*4 series 10M (red) + 10M (black)
Solar Panel Kit 120W/h
Price: $320.49
- Brand: COLEMAN
- Solar panel for 12V batteries
- Works with 12V – 110V
- Easy installation
- Waterproof
- Unbreakable
- Tempered glass
- Materials: 40% crystalline solar cells, 60% aluminum
- Dimensions: 102cm x 67cm x 3.5cm
- Weight: 16.31 pounds
Is there something to pay when importing a solar panel in Cuba?
As we mentioned at the beginning, one of the issues that many forget is that importing solar panels in Cuba is tax-free.
That is, you will NOT have to pay absolutely anything when entering the country.
