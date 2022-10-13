The entrance to the most coveted festival of the moment costs between 500 and 2,500 dollars

Festivalgoers have been able to enjoy the return of summer events and concerts as normal this year. After two years of hiatus, one of the most important dates on the calendar has been set again, that of Burning Man from Nevada. In the 2022 edition it has been news in Spain due to the infidelity of Íñigo Onieva to Tamara Falcó, but in the music sector it is one of the most recognized events for its exclusivity.

What is Burning Man

The Burning Man Festival is America’s most extravagant music and arts event. This show takes place in the middle of the Nevada desert, in a temporary city that they build the 70,000 attendees who attend the event every year. The event has been held since 1986, although initially the participants were gathered in San Francisco, from 1997 the event was held in Black Rock City.

Since its origin, during the days that the event lasts, several statues are burned. In fact, the central event is the lighting in flames of the figure in human form that gives its name to the festival and crowns it, a wooden effigy that has come to measure up to 32 meters high.

In 2023 the Burning Man It will start on August 27 and will continue until September 4. During those days, the attendees must leave their money outside, since the trade is done through barter, and they will have to take with them all the goods that may be necessary to live those days in the middle of the desert. In addition, following the ecological sentiment of the movement, Black Rock City disappears the day the festival endsso the participants commit each year to collect everything generated.

A leisure and business event

the festival is aimed at the upper class, with prestigious guests who are being joined by more and more well-known faces who point to this event as an inescapable event. Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum, the sisters Poppy and Cara Delevingne or the actor Adrian Grenier are some of those who have already boasted of having participated through their social networks in the 2022 edition. the founders of Google, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg, among other entrepreneurs.

It is for this reason that, although the flow of money is not possible, it is an event in which important deals can be closed. In a relaxed atmosphere, many attendees come to the burning to share a moment with influential personalities from the world of business and entertainment.

If you are now thinking of going to the appointment, you still have time, but we warn you that, once the sale opens, the tickets take minutes to sell out. The first usually come out at the beginning of February, with a few prices around 500 dollars. Of course, to live the most privileged experience, the most exclusive tickets cost about 2,500 dollars.