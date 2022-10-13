Entertainment

The entrance to the most coveted festival of the moment costs between 500 and 2,500 dollars

Festivalgoers have been able to enjoy the return of summer events and concerts as normal this year. After two years of hiatus, one of the most important dates on the calendar has been set again, that of Burning Man from Nevada. In the 2022 edition it has been news in Spain due to the infidelity of Íñigo Onieva to Tamara Falcó, but in the music sector it is one of the most recognized events for its exclusivity.

What is Burning Man

The Burning Man Festival is America’s most extravagant music and arts event. This show takes place in the middle of the Nevada desert, in a temporary city that they build the 70,000 attendees who attend the event every year. The event has been held since 1986, although initially the participants were gathered in San Francisco, from 1997 the event was held in Black Rock City.

Since its origin, during the days that the event lasts, several statues are burned. In fact, the central event is the lighting in flames of the figure in human form that gives its name to the festival and crowns it, a wooden effigy that has come to measure up to 32 meters high.

