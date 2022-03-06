the entry point for the metaverse

The video game industry directs its attention (developments and resources) to where the players are. 20 years ago when the use of the computer became popular, companies bet on playing on these teams; in 2006 the consoles (Nintendo Wii) became massive and then they landed there; For five years they have been moving strongly in the mobile market (cell phones), and now the trend is focused on the metaverse. That virtual universe (metaverse) of which it is already known that technological giants such as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Microsoft will be part of, and brands from the fashion industry such as Nike that entered the Roblox video game, will carry physical daily life (work, buy or play) to digital spaces. People will be represented by avatars and holograms. To make the experience more immersive, devices such as haptic gloves, virtual reality glasses and special suits will be used to have a greater approximation to the real thing, to feel that you are flying or that you have much more strength. At this point, video games will have a great role. According to Juan José Moreno, public relations manager for Riot Games Latam, this industry was the beginning of what is planned to be the metaverse. Second Life, released in 2003, was the first game of this kind that existed where an avatar is created within the same platform and objects are bought there. “The novelty now is that the big companies are adopting it,” Moreno said.

He added that the metaverse will reach users through video games because “this way people will adopt it easier.” To better understand: they will use the avatars to communicate with other people and once they are in this space they will know the rest of the conditions and offers (meetings, concerts, events), as is currently the case on gaming platforms. The difference in the metaverse will be that it will not only be played because it will allow other activities to be carried out. Moreno also pointed out that in the future each company could launch its own metaverse because “they are not going to allow one to take all the public and all the profits.” In other words, companies like Apple, for example, could have their own immersive space, just as it happened with the social media war. For his part, Juan Camilo Montoya, post-sales executive of the Professional Video Game League (LVP), stressed that what people will look for in the metaverse is entertainment, which will move the economy and modify human relations because these digital characters will leave to be anonymous and on the contrary it will be known who is behind each one. “The video game industry in general is making progress in implementing what already exists, but focused on the metaverse, many of the virtual reality developments have been around for more than five years, that is one of the advantages it has,” he said. In Colombia there is a case. In Bogotá, the firm Battle Racing offers kart races like in the video game of Mario Kart, but brought to the physical. In this immersive experience, an electromechanical system (laser) is used by means of which the powers that are controlled from a tablet that is installed in the vehicle are obtained. The next step will be for competitors to use augmented reality glasses to play with people who are in other parts of the world.

Own non-tangible assets Among the novelties that will be seen in the industry will be that the offer could change: not only will you pay to reach other levels or have objects in the game, in addition to doing that, you can buy land (spaces) through NFT (Tokens Non-Fungible) and with cryptocurrencies to build houses and buildings. The first advances are being seen in video games such as The Sandbox. “NFTs are pixels, totally virtual non-tangible goods, which are made up of very complex algorithms that are difficult to replicate, which makes it impossible for someone to have the same land digitally,” explains Montoya. To play in the metaverse, it will be essential to use virtual reality systems (glasses, vests) and digital payment methods (cryptocurrencies) to acquire the elements. This means that everything will be implemented through NFT for people to buy clothes to wear their avatars or acquire land to build their properties. It’s like buying physical land, but here it’s in pixels and the owners of the space (Meta, Roblox, Minecraft) are paid to later build a work that can be a house or a stadium. On this same platform, the elements that will complement the property such as decorative objects for the home or digital clothing for the characters are purchased.

Transactions are made to the owner of the land (manufacturer of the video game) to obtain the original codes. Once this process is done, you can start building and creating events: people (avatars) get together to attend a concert or play a game of League of LegendsValorant, NBA, among others. “In the future, real estate companies will begin to buy land to build and then resell, just as it happens in real life. In their offer they will have remodeled options. It will not be the current real estate agents, it will be people dedicated to programming who will offer these digital real estate services,” said Montoya. This will bring more job offers: developers will be needed to code for these places, website designers, marketing experts to sell it. The metaverse will be one more platform to play video games, beyond computers, cell phones and consoles. Although for some living together in this digital universe is just around the corner, you have to navigate through it very carefully: human (physical) relationships, online security and privacy are involved. The digital lands

The videogame The Sandbox It already allows you to buy digital land in the form of NFT and these are paid through the US platform OpenSea. In the future, these spaces can be rented to hold events and it will be a way to boost the digital economy. A case of innovation

The Catholic University of Murcia in Spain created its own metaverse, a virtual reality space that allows visitors to visit the institution’s facilities, including the UCAM VR Arena, a stage where users enjoy the games of this university’s professional Esports team live. . Feel in the metaverse