It was certainly one of the protagonists of our tables during the holidays: salmon. A particular fish, which even children like. Especially in pasta, together with cream. A fish that was once reserved almost exclusively for the rich, but which is now more affordable for everyone. Scottish, Canadian or Norwegian, always good is. It would be to eat what is fished free, as the experts say. Rich in B vitamins and omega 3 fatty acids, it is a healthy and basic fish.

In fact, as experts recall, it would be a precious ally of the heart, brain, bones and skin. Help for heart and brain comes from the sea with an exceptional but little used fish, speaking of advice for health and for the table. Today we will see the envied idea of ​​all to enjoy salmon accompanied by simple ingredients but very rich in antioxidants and omega 3. A tasty and healthy dish.

Here are citrus fruits and almonds

Let’s take the salmon and combine the vitamin C from citrus and the minerals from almonds. A tasty, energetic and nutrient-rich dish is ready. Let’s see the ingredients:

700 grams of fresh salmon;

1 lemon;

50 grams of shelled almonds;

1 orange;

extra virgin olive oil;

salt and pepper;

balsamic vinegar.

Our recipe starts with a salmon steak, which we are going to prepare as follows:

take a baking dish and insert the salmon, marinated with the lemon and orange juice that we have squeezed. We do not throw away the peel, which we will need later. We also add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and place in the fridge for an hour, covering with cling film. At this point we can enrich the marinade with spices and aromatic herbs to our pleasure;

removed from the refrigerator, sprinkle with the almonds that we have previously chopped;

take a pan from the oven, cover it with paper and sprinkle it with a drizzle of oil;

we bake at 180 ° for about twenty minutes;

as soon as it comes out of the oven, let’s recover the lemon and orange peels and grate them over the salmon.

