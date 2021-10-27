The environmental consequences of Bitcoin mining!

Mining is a very profitable activity if done with certain assumptions and initial budgets that make sense of the operation, but that doesn’t mean it’s a victimless action.

The debate on environmental consequences of undermining Bitcoin it is increasingly ferocious as operations become more expensive and energy-consuming.

Big and small names are moving to find a solution to this remedy, both economically and structurally as both are hot topics.

Even in the recent past there have been some crypto bans and other positions that certainly did not please the market, with fairly sharp price falls.

The situation today seems slightly more relaxed, with whom he had to go out who has already gleefully passed through the door and with no apparent swords of Damocles hanging over his head.

If though there don’t seem to be any real imminent dangers or other large possible market manipulations related to this issue, the truth is that you can’t sleep peacefully at all.

Bitcoin is like Gargantua, continues to gobble up hardware and energy to sustain itself, but the world is starting to struggle to feed it with current resources. The game for his future is being played now and it is very heated.

What is the hash rate needed to mine Bitcoin

Before getting into the debate on how the world can sustain this energy expenditure, it is good to explain for that amount of kilowatts to be needed.

The blockchain Bitcoin is based on a proof of work system, which means that in order to function it needs someone to perform its daily operations.

This someone i am validator nodes, true essence of decentralization, which are given the opportunity to vote on decisions related to the ecosystem and who can make everything work without the presence of a central body.

Being the blockchain based on an encrypted code, to transfer the funds between two common people, the money will be sent in coded blocks, which must be sent forward by the validators through the resolution of complex mathematical calculations.

These calculations are certainly not done with pen and paper, but with very advanced and extremely powerful computers which require large volumes of energy to be powered.

This is where the hash rate comes into play, index of the complexity of these mathematical calculations which has done nothing but increase over the years, with very few exceptions.

From here it is easy to understand how, over time, Bitcoin has required more and more resources and the environmental consequences of mining have moved hand in hand.

Bitcoin mining, who backed down

In a world where (finally) we begin to notice the limited resources and that shoveling coal into a furnace to generate electricity does more harm than good, mining Bitcoin with these assumptions begins to be complex.

This has generated many debates on this practice, with the various factions tearing apart every day to decide who has the largest slice of reason, always ending up in nothing.

Among these, however, gods have also sprung up factors driven by personal interests rather than by a purely noble spirit, all of which generated some chaos.

Elon Musk for example, he began to accept Bitcoin as a payment method for his Tesla, only to renege on his word after a couple of months due to the pollution caused by mining.

It is natural to wonder how such a staunch supporter and holder of cryptocurrencies such as Musk did not notice this problem related to Bitcoin mining before, but it is another matter.

Shortly after another piece was subtracted from the equation, China and its perennial indecision linked to the world of cryptocurrencies, which led to changes of direction determined by the mood of the Popular Party.

In a recent statement the leaders of Beijing have banned all activities related to mining on the national territory, to then increase the dose and prohibit any cryptocurrency exchange.

This caused a small jolt but it was soon reabsorbed and now no one feels the lack of these factors in the equation anymore, quite the contrary.

America sincerely thanks for receiving the juicy opportunity to once again pioneer a technology, leaving economic rivals behind.

The environmental consequences of mining Bitcoin

Time now to focus on the crux of the speech, the environmental factor of Bitcoin mining which cannot and must not be ignored.

Given that making exact estimates is absolutely impossible, some scholars have tried to throw themselves into patchy calculations of how much the world’s most famous blockchain actually consumes to function.

There are those who say that, in total, the number of Watts per year is even higher than that of many medium-sized states, such as Morocco.

Others say instead that these numbers are overestimated much, stopping on much lower but certainly not insignificant quantities.

This might sound like a huge drama, but we also need to break a spear in favor of Bitcoin by comparing mining with running costs of a simple banking system.

If you go specifically, even if you do not have the possibility to access certain data, it does not take much to hypothesize an energy expenditure equal or even higher by the normal credit circuits.

Bitcoin, however, has a variable that all the others do not have, that uncontrollable hash rate that increases as the number of miners and the progress of the network increase.

The environmental consequences of mining Bitcoin today could be very different from those of tomorrow, since the computing power needed can never really be the same.

Mining Bitcoin in a green way

At this point in the discussion, one could easily let go of a “pull the plug, it will get worse and worse”, but it does not necessarily mean that this is the case.

The substantial difference of Bitcoin mining compared to the management of a classic credit circuit lies in the decentralization, great strength of blockchains.

If a bank must necessarily have a physical headquarters in a populated place and be connected to the public network (at least in most cases) the same cannot be said of Btc.

Nobody forbids a miners to have their own personal array of solar panels, wind turbines, hydroelectric plants or, why not, even a volcano.

El Salvador, the place where Bitcoin has become legal tender, has in fact said it will fuel its mining activities by drawing energy from a volcano.

How this can do it is a topic for engineers, but the point is that this solution will have zero environmental impact, which is sure to make many people rejoice.

Not only that, electricity prices have long since been at stellar prices around the world, leading the miners to organize themselves by choosing places where the renewable is king or by building their own private power plants.

Since places like China, where coal still predominates, are no longer a factor in the equation, the green push of Bitcoin mining has never been stronger.

Of course, the goal of zero impact mining is still a long way off, but the road has been traced and it is much clearer and more ecological than that followed by most of the world’s industries.

Not only does Bitcoin aim not to damage the environment, but it moves with such strength and speed in this direction that it could even lead the way in many other sectors.

So there will be no more environmental consequences of mining Bitcoin?

The answer to this question is not yet possible to delineate now, when the gears are turning and the Bitcoin world is moving towards more sustainable mining.

What is certain is that the premises are promising, at least on the side of the energy bill, but this is not the only side of the coin.

A serious one hardware component crisis it has been running for several years now, with materials missing and factories failing to meet the needs of the market.

In all of this, Bitcoin is clearly guilty, with mining factories draining world stocks at an absolutely unsustainable rate.

If the energy problem seems to have a well-defined path towards a more or less sudden resolution, that of the components seems short of ideas.

If there is cheap electricity to power the shack but the world runs out of chips, then all green efforts will be of little use.

Finding not a solution, but at least a viable way to heal the hardware problem, must be a priority that, in an increasingly digital world, cannot really be ignored.