The environmental emergency in Peru caused by the eruption in Tonga is more serious than expected

Peruvian Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez said Friday that the environmental disaster in Peru caused by the violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean was much more serious than previously thought. .

On January 15, due to the rogue waves caused by the eruption, a large amount of oil spilled from the country’s largest refinery, near the capital Lima, spilling over a large coastal area in central Peru and depositing on various beaches. Ramirez said a week ago that the amount of oil spilled into the water was 6,000 barrels. Friday corrected this figure, estimating it at at least double, that is 12 thousand barrels.

Ramirez also said a third of the spilled oil has been recovered, thanks to the extraordinary cleanup that has been going on for days.

The refinery is called La Pampilla di Callao and is located in the Ventanilla district, north of Lima: it is owned by the oil company Repsol and supplies about half of the fuel used in the area.

The spill occurred during some oil unloading operations by an Italian-flagged oil tanker, the “Mare Doricum”, which was docked at one of the refinery’s terminals. The rather violent waves damaged the system’s tanks and drain pipes, causing them to leak. Oil has contaminated 18,000 square kilometers of protected areas, killing dozens of birds and other marine animals.

Following the accident, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo had declared a state of environmental emergency and an investigation had been opened to clarify the dynamics of the accident. According to Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez, Repsol “apparently” did not have an adequate contingency plan to manage oil spills of this magnitude.

Peruvian judge Romualdo Aguedo banned Repsol executives from leaving the country in the next 18 months on Friday, accepting a request from Peru’s attorney general. The investigation is still in the preliminary phase, but could lead to a conviction for environmental pollution, a crime punishable by 4-6 years in prison.