The environmental emergency in Peru caused by the eruption of the volcano in Tonga

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo declared a state of environmental emergency due to a significant amount of oil that in recent days has spilled over a large coastal area in central Peru, depositing itself on various beaches. The oil spilled from the country’s largest refinery, which is located near the capital Lima, and the loss was attributed to rogue waves caused by the violent eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano in the Pacific Ocean. created effects and repercussions even thousands of kilometers away.

The anomalous waves caused by the eruption of the volcano, which is located about 10 thousand kilometers southwest of Peru, damaged a reservoir of the La Pampilla refinery, in the Ventanilla district, about ten kilometers north of Lima: it is owned by the Repsol oil company and supplies about half of the fuel used in the area.

The Peruvian Minister of the Environment, Ruben Ramirez, said that the damage caused by the rogue waves caused an amount of oil equal to 6 thousand barrels to spill into the water. The oil was deposited on 21 beaches and contaminated 18,000 square kilometers of protected areas, killing dozens of birds and other marine animals. The authorities then started extraordinary cleaning operations.

On Thursday Castillo signed an emergency decree with which he allocated new funds for rescue operations. He then visited the beach of Cavero, in the Ventanilla district, one of the most affected, defining the event as “the most worrying environmental disaster that has involved the coasts of Peru in recent times”.

An investigation has been opened to clarify the dynamics of the accident, while the Ministry of the Environment has asked Repsol to pay the damages of the disaster. Meanwhile, the government agency that deals with safety in power generation plants and mines (Osinergmin) has ordered the closure of one of the refinery’s four plants until the dynamics are clearly established.

A Repsol spokesperson said the company is not responsible for the oil spill and added that in recent days it has mobilized teams of divers and operators to check the damage to the submarine pipelines and recover some of the oil dispersed into the environment. Speaking to reporters, Peruvian Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez argued that “apparently” Repsol did not have an adequate contingency plan to deal with large oil spills.

After the violent eruption of the volcano in Tonga, Peruvian authorities had warned of the danger of potential rogue waves even several thousand kilometers away. Two people drowned in the waves over the weekend in northern Peru; in various areas of the north and center of the country several buildings had been flooded and more than twenty ports had been temporarily closed as a precaution.