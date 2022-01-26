the Eos and Capital Dynamics- Corriere.it project

A mega photovoltaic field to power the electricity needs of 63,000 households in Lazio with renewable energy, without public incentives. the move of Eos Investment Management – a group specializing in the promotion of alternative investment funds in the real economy with a strong focus on sustainability – and Capital Dynamics – an independent international management company and one of the main investors in renewable energy in the world. The project involves installing a photovoltaic system of over 87.5 MW in the absence of public incentives (the so-called grid parity): the energy produced, on the basis of a ten-year fixed price agreement, will be purchased by an international player in the wholesale market. natural gas and electricity.

The financial scheme and the public guarantee The investment of 55 million euros over 15 years – underlined in the note from the investors – will be financed by ING and Unicredit, which have structured the first project finance green loan in Italy, and assisted by the green guarantee of Sace (which supports domestic projects in able to facilitate the transition towards an economy with a lower environmental impact). The plants in the portfolio of the EOS ReNewable Infrastructure Fund II and Capital Dynamics Clean Energy Infrastructure VIII and IX make it possible to achieve annual savings of over 70 thousand tons of CO₂ equivalent – written in a note from the investors – equal to the CO2 emissions absorbed in a year for over 34 thousand hectares of forest.



Investing in the ecological transition For Giuseppe La Loggia, Senior Partner of Eos IM Group Clean Energy Infrastructure, it is essential to maintain a strongly industrial approach, with a vision of finance that looks at the real economy and is able to actively contribute to the objectives of the European ecological transition, identifying and structuring – with our partners – the best technical-financial ways to invest in the energy transition. As one of the leading renewable energy investors in Europe, we are delighted to see such strong demand from private sector investors and leading banking institutions for participation in the green transition, commented Dario Bertagna, managing director and co-head of Capital Dynamics Clean Energy. Achieving grid parity with unsubsidized infrastructure projects such as the ones we have built helps us make renewable energy sources fully accessible, to the benefit of both investors and local communities. This makes us even more interested in investing an additional major share of our large pipeline of solar and wind projects in Southern Europe.

Source link