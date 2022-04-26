The epic night in which Lady Di went out partying with Freddie Mercury

One of the little known stories of Lady Di It’s the night he went out partying with Freddie Mercuryvocalist of the rock band British, Queen. The friendship that both had was perhaps due to the fact that they were both rebellious, they sought freedom to show you as they were and break the rules established by society or royalty. This led them to live moments that really left great anecdotes. The most curious could be the night they went to party at a gay bar.

It was a night in 1988, when Princess Diana was 27 years old and was with her friend the actress Cleo Rocksat the comedian’s house Kenny Everett. Several personalities from the culture and art of England were also there, including Freddie. The owner of the house asked Mercury what plans he had to continue the night, and he replied that he would go to a gay club called Royal Vauxhall Tavern. It was there that Lady Di asked to go with them. Everyone present, except for the leader of Queen, thought that it was a bad idea for Diana to accompany them since at that time she was a married woman and the mother of William and Harry, and she was afraid of what public opinion might say if she found out. the fact. “Come on, let the woman have some fun,” Freddy said, according to Rocos.

So it was that the singer came up with an idea for Lady Di to go unnoticed by the paparazzi. In order for the Princess of Wales to attend the club, she was dressed in a military jacket, aviator hat and sunglasses, and in this way she was able to enter the party without being discovered, where she drank white wine and beer.

“Once the adventure was complete, we all looked at each other, united in our triumphant quest. We did it! Going to a bar has never been so exciting and fun. No one discovered us,” Rocos recalled. The next day, the princess sent the borrowed clothes to the Everett home with a thank you note to the party group that read, “We must do it again.”

As it is said, this was not the only time that Lady Di went out incognito to enjoy the nights. There were several occasions when she shared this type of night out with her friend Freddie Mercury without anyone recognizing her.