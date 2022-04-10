The epic response of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to Ricardo Peláez for his dismissal from Chivas

Víctor Manuel Vucetich is ready to return to Akron Stadium to reunite with Chivas, team that fired him surprisingly after winning a game; However, “King Midas” is not worried about this situation since he considers that he complied during his process in the Flock, presuming that he had better statistics than Marcelo Michel Leaño.

“These are opinions that they can carry out. It corresponds to me in the period that I was there, my statistical data speak for me, I do not have to talk much about myself. A 52 percent percentage, we had a good job, but it is a matter of each one’s options”, declared the now Rayados helmsman at a press conference.

The Tamaulipas strategistadmitted not having any type of controversy against Marcelo Michel Leaño for having kept his position after his surprise dismissal, for which he admitted that the important thing is to beat Guadalajara to add three points that are crucial for Monterrey.

“It is not an issue that can concern me, if it is right or wrong, he does his job where they gave him the opportunity, the technicians always value the results and we are seeing that we play against Chivas, not against Leaño, period. Our objective is the three points, which are vital”, he concluded.

What’s next for Chivas?

El Rebaño has entered a crucial stretch of the championship, as they have five games left in three weeks, so they must have a good end to the tournament if they want to keep their hopes alive of advancing to the Liguilla when they face Rayados, Cruz Azul, Xolos, Pumas and Necaxa.

