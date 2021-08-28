The epidemic of intolerance. – AssoCareNews.it – ​​National Health Newspaper

Suspension of a healthcare professional for no-vax choice: when the epidemic may seem like tolerance.

Dear Director,

It was the spring of 1994, when two dear friends decided to go to the cinema to see the film Philadelphia, directed by Jonathan Demme, with – as you will remember – Tom Hanks as Andy Beckett and Denzel Washington as Joe Miller.

At the time, the two friends had not yet come to terms with their daimon – their vocation – and would never have thought, one day, of working in Healthcare exercising one of the many health professions. However, they left the cinema with the promise that any profession would one day have the honor and the burden of exercising, they would fight so that the freedom of individual choice – in any context (work and social) – was not only respected but valued, as he had been taught by Andy and Joe.

The summer of 2021 arrived, when one of the two friends – the one who no longer kept the promise of the promise, the president of the Professional Order – suspended with an annotation in the Register of members and with consequent prohibition from exercising the profession, the friend of the past, despite the fact that he had not violated any norm of the Code of Ethics. The pretext? Vaccination hesitation; not having adhered, specifically, to the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Strange visual, auditory and cenesthetic hallucinations, however, tormented, after the suspension resolution, the president friend: effects perhaps linked to the epidemic of intolerance. A familiar voice, reminiscent of Francesco Pannofino’s, insistently asked “What do you like best about law?” and an equally familiar one, who remembered in timbre and tone, that of the voice actor Roberto Chevalier, replied: “The fact that once in a while, not always, but sometimes, it becomes part of justice. Justice applied to life “. Experience lived in the past, the “forgetful” friend asked himself, or a premonition of a near future?

FS – Healthcare professional