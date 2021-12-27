The epidemics ended and that hope for Covid

We could have done better to block the COVID-19 and its effects? The answer is yes, and not just from the point of view of prevention. The delays in the crucial decisions to be taken, the implementation of bizarre measures, when too soft when too hard, and the general climate of public distrust of politics, all this has generated a general blackout. In total darkness, Sars-CoV-2 was able to tear down the fragile levees raised in haste by the authorities.

Two years after the outbreak of theglobal emergency, with the vaccination campaigns underway, a greater knowledge of the pathogen and a skyrocketing alert, there are those who continue to hypothesize the non-end of this pandemic. Between the bugbear of new variants and the unknown represented by their capabilities, the basic assumption is that we must never let our guard down, almost as if Sars-CoV2 were immortal. Much more cautiously, other experts have made another prediction: this virus could gradually become endemic, and perhaps increasingly contagious but much less dangerous.

Beyond the assumptions, it is important to underline a historical certainty: all pandemics / epidemics are always get started And finished. In some cases the viruses have disappeared into thin air after having launched multiple waves; in others, the mortality of the pathogens has been reduced to negligible value. So why on earth would Sars-CoV-2 continue to be with us for the rest of our lives? The hope, supported by numerous examples from the past, is that even this invisible enemy may, sooner or later, run out of steam.

Reaction ability

In 10,000 BC a strange deadly virus emerged from northeastern Africa causing a disease we would soon learn about as smallpox. It landed in China in the fourth century AD and in Europe in the seventh. During his journey he killed millions and millions of people. Over time, humanity actually managed to contain the virus, which for years continued to cause victims in various areas of the planet. The definitive end of the nightmare came only in 1977, when, thanks to a global effort, the world managed to eradicate the disease.

Today, the speed with which pathogens can cross continents, killing innocent people and devastating economies, has increased dramatically. At the same time, humans have improved theirs ability to react, and this is clearly visible in some examples of stemmed and then extinct epidemics. In 2014, West Africa was overwhelmed by the Ebola epidemic; Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea had never seen anything like it. Yet, as the site recalled preventepidemics.org, the Nigeria was able to defeat the epidemic of Ebola in about three months. Here’s how the facts unfolded.

In July 2014, an Ebola-infected man lands in Lagos, a metropolis of 21 million inhabitants. In short, the infections spread like wildfire. At the end of the month, the first patient cannot stand the brunt of the disease, while another infected patient flies to another city, further spreading the virus across the country. Thousands of contacts are exposed to the virus, and the risk of causing a massacre is around the corner. Contrary to what one might think, the epidemic ends in about ninety days. What happened? Simple: Nigeria prevented Ebola from spreading nationally and regionally thanks to effective communication and coordinated responses.

Result: the Nigerian government liberated the country by the beginning of October, counting just 20 cases and eight deaths. Case studies like this show how it is actually possible to reduce the impact of epidemics or even defeat them. How? Thanks to careful planning to to one rapid strategic action. In other words, the trajectory of a health emergency can be changed by humans when a country invests and prioritizes precise prevention and action mechanisms. The fundamental axiom is one: Leaders around the world must improve governance for public health emergencies. Preparing properly against viral threats is not only not a waste of time. It is also damn effective.

Defeating an epidemic

Another epidemic brought under control is that of yellow fever which threatened to overwhelm the Brazil in 2016. This disease is spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes, which can also infect monkeys. In humans, yellow fever initially manifests symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, nausea, fatigue, and weakness. The most severe cases go through a second “toxic phase” that causes jaundice, causing the eyes and skin to appear yellow, as well as liver and kidney failure. There is no cure for yellow fever, and 30-60% of patients with severe infections die. The vaccine was developed in the late 1930s; 90% of those who receive it become immune within 10 days.

In recent years, environmental changes, combined with ever closer contact between humans, have allowed the virus to circulate consistently. Just in 2016, Brazil had to deal with a greater number of cases, even in the vicinity of metropolises such as Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. The country has therefore expanded the vaccinations against yellow fever, distributing 45 million doses in 2017 and another 45 million in 2018. In 2019 the virus was under control, and a disease that had threatened to spread throughout Latin America had just been contained, thanks to vaccination planning orchestrated to perfection.

True: Sars-CoV-2 responds to reproduction mechanisms different and is a much more insidious virus (in general each virus is a separate story). Yet, there are many nations that, finding themselves in suboptimal conditions, have managed to limit the damage (the cases of Vietnam, China, South Korea and Mongolia, to analyze Asia, are emblematic). And that’s not all, as more than 12,000 human infectious disease outbreaks occurred in 219 countries between 1980 and 2013. As the examples shown show, many of these outbreaks were successfully extinguished even before they turned into news. Repeating these experiences is not entirely impossible. As for Covid, however, it is highly probable that the day will really come when everything will end. Also because there are no infinite epidemics, regardless of the advent of new variants.