The epidemiologist: “The Xe variant is more contagious, but no wave”

The sample of variants is now added to the Xe. Slightly more contagious than previous “versions” of Omicron, because this makes the virus to survive, but no more pathologically aggressive.



Whether and to what extent the new mutation is already in Italy and Lombardy, it is still early to say: “We will know in 7-10 days, in light of the results of the survey launched by the Higher Institute of Health in recent days”, explains Carlo La Vecchia, full professor of Medical Statistics at the University of Milan. The alert, as often happens, came from the United Kingdom: “More than 600 cases have been documented there – explains the epidemiologist -, a sufficient audience to begin to establish their clinical severity: and the only data that has so far been consolidated is that Xe is no more serious than the other Omicron subvariants, from a clinical point of view.



It’s about 10% more contagious, but it’s uncertain whether that’s enough for it to take over Omicron 2 and create another small wave. With the ISS survey we will understand if there is, and possibly how widespread it is “.

