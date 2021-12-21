the EPR reactor in Finland is underway – Corriere.it

While Europe wonders about investments in nuclear power, which have a low environmental footprint despite the doubts about safety and the radioactive waste created, it has just begun its cycle. EPR reactor of Olkiluoto in Finland. The new generation sdi nuclear reactor has had a very long gestation and comes into operation 12 years after the initial commissioning date. A new reactor in Europe 15 years after the last It is a reactor built by the French group Areva: electricity production is expected to start at around 30% of power in January, before normal commissioning in June, Finnish energy company TVO says in a press release. The moment of the start was historical. The last time a reactor was launched in Finland dates back to more than 40 years ago, and also in Europe this event dates back to about 15 years ago, stresses the operator of the Olkiluoto plant, in reference to the launch of a reactor in Romania. in 2007.

The most powerful nuclear reactor in Europe At the end of this project which started in 2005 in southwestern Finland The Finnish EPR will become the most powerful reactor operating in Europe. With a production capacity of 1,650 megawatts, it should supply about 15% of the country’s consumption. After the fuel was loaded into the reactor in March, the Finnish nuclear authority authorized the reactor to start up last week. Designed to revive atomic energy after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, notably thanks to a remarkable concrete structure, the EPR ran into major construction problems, particularly in Finland and Flamanville in France. So far only two EPR reactors in the world have been in operation, those of the Taishan plant in China. Their construction began after that of Olkiluoto-3, the first nuclear reactor ordered in the EU after Chernobyl.



Clean nuclear? The debate in the EU The wait now for the green taxonomy of the EU . Brussels must decide the criteria by which an investment can be defined as truly environmentally sustainable and whether a nuclear power plant is or not. On average able to produce electricity for 8 thousand hours a year, eliminating emissions. Green energy that would make it possible to bring the reduction targets closer. Considering the average installation costs of the countries where nuclear power plants are currently being built, the generation cost, for an operation of 8 thousand hours, is between 5 and 6 euro cents per kilowatt hour, slightly higher than photovoltaics, but with the advantage of continuity. of production compared to renewables which, on the other hand, need storage systems. The last technological frontier on which research is investing concerns fission plants, with the advantage of a better use of nuclear fuel and therefore, equal to the electricity generated, with less radioactive waste, to be disposed of in a geological deposit, or in tunnels dug into the granite at a depth of 4-500 meters. Then later we hope the fusion power plants will arrive, the real game changer that everyone is waiting for.

