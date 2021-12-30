The EQ Forfour will no longer be produced: here are Smart’s plans for the future

Smart eliminated the EQ Forfour from its range and now offers only the Smart EQ Fortwo. The production of the electric vehicle in fact ended in December and is part of the reorganization of the brand after the agreements entered into with the Chinese giant Geely.

Smart EQ Forfour: game over

There four places it was not available for order since August and now production in Novo Mesto, Slovenia has also ended. The Renault Twingo ZE, almost identical to the EQ Forfour.

After making its debut in 2017, the electric version of the EQ Forfour it was last renovated at the IAA 2019, when it received almost exclusively aesthetic innovations. Its electric motor has an output of 60 kW and the battery, which can only be charged with alternating current, has a capacity of 17.6 kWh.

At the IAA 2021, however, we learned what the future of Smart will be. There Concept # 1 considered a preview of the first model to be born from the joint venture Smart Automobile Co, founded by Geely e Mercedes-Benz at the end of 2019 and based in Hangzhou Bay in Ningbo City. The joint project with Geely will be a e-SUV which has nothing in common with previous models, scoring a complete departure from the original Smart concept which involved a space-efficient and energy-efficient vehicle geared primarily for city driving. The market launch of the new e-SUV expected in 2022.