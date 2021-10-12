The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Tuesday 12 October 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, The Equalizer 2 – Senza perdono, a 2018 film directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be broadcast. The film, starring Denzel Washington, is the sequel to the 2014 film The Equalizer. This is the fourth collaboration between Washington and Fuqua after Training Day, the first Equalizer and The Magnificent 7. But let’s see together all the information on the film.

Plot

Robert McCall, a former secret agent of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), lives in Roxbury, a working-class neighborhood in Boston, makes his living chauffeured for Lyft and cares for people with problems. But with the help of her dear friend and former CIA colleague Susan Plummer, she continues to operate in complex operations, such as the recovery in Istanbul of the daughter of a Boston bookstore owner who was kidnapped by her father. It also helps Sam Rubinstein, an elderly Holocaust survivor who is trying to repossess a painting of his sister, which he has not seen since the deportation. Susan, along with Dave York, McCall’s once colleague, is tasked with investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Brussels, where a CIA agent killed his wife and then shot himself. She and York go to Brussels and as soon as the inspection is over Susan asks to return to Washington, but in the hotel she is attacked and killed in her room, for what appears to be a robbery. As soon as she receives the news of Susan’s death from her husband, McCall begins to investigate both the death of the agent, who brought Susan to Brussels, and the assault at the hotel.

The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Denzel Washington: Robert McCall

Pedro Pascal: Dave York

Ashton Sanders: Miles Whittaker

Bill Pullman: Brian Plummer

Melissa Leo: Susan Plummer

Orson Bean: Sam Rubinstein

Jonathan Scarfe: Resnick

Sakina Jaffrey: Fatima

Kazy Tauginas: Ari

Garrett Golden: Kovac

Adam Karst: Ibrahim

Ted Arcidi: Big Ernie

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Equalizer 2 – Senza perdono on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Tuesday 12 October 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 2. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.