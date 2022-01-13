The Equalizer 3: Denzel Washington confirms the making of the film

The Equalizer 3 it should be the next project made by Denzel Washington who talked about his commitments in the coming months.

The actor shared the details during an interview with Collider in which he talks about the film that should be made at the end of his commitment in Emancipation, a project destined for Apple TV + with star Will Smith.

Denzel Washington said: “They wrote the third chapter of The Equalizer – The Avenger, so I’m planning that. I have to be fit and start hitting people again“The actor pointed out that there can be nothing better than going from the Macbeth movie to returning to the set to beat people up.

According to the site Collider, in addition, the director Antoine Fuqua would be engaged in negotiations with the production to direct the third film, although for now there is no confirmation.

The first The Equalizer film premiered in 2014 and featured Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a former Marine who finds himself clashing with the Russian mafia to protect young prostitute Teri (Chloe Grace Moretz). In the sequel, the protagonist was looking for revenge after the murder of his friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo).

In 2018 Fuqua had anticipated that he would have wanted to shoot the film in Europe, however for now there is no confirmation regarding the possible plot of the project.