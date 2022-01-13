The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington and Red Notice 2 confirmed

Movie Red Notice, review: the hypercitational action comedy that winks at video games

Netflix has officially confirmed (via Deadline) the development of the sequels Red Notice 2 and 3 which will see the return of the three protagonists of the original: Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. At the helm as director, screenwriter and producer Rawson Marshall Thurber returns to shoot the two back-to-back sequels. In Red Notice Johnson plays an FBI agent who reluctantly teams up with a notorious art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch an even more notorious criminal (Gal Gadot) known as the Standard Bearer. The film became the most watched title in its debut weekend on Netflix, as well as the most watched movie in the first 28 days of its release on the platform. “Red Notice” marked the third collaboration between Rawson Marshall Thurber and Dwayne Johnson in the action comedy One and a half spy and the action thriller Skyscraper. Development on the film originally began at Universal Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, prior to Netflix taking over the rights and investing between $ 200 and $ 250 million in the film, making it the most expensive project to date. of the colossus streaming.

Denzel Washington confirmed (goes BFTV) that the filming of The Equalizer 3 they will begin later this year with director Antoine Fuqua back at the helm. Based on the TV series of the same name from the 1980s, which aired in Italy under the title An executioner in New York, The Equalizer – The Avenger directed by Antoine Fuqua came out in 2014 and follows Robert McCall (Washington), a former US Marine turned DIA intelligence officer, who reluctantly returns to action to protect a young prostitute (Chloe Grace Moretz) from members of the mafia. Russian. The film proved to be a moderate success with critics and audiences and performed well at the box office, grossing $ 192 million globally, which paved the way for the sequel. The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable released in 2018 and still directed by Antoine Fuqua. The plot finds Washington’s Robert McCall this time seeking revenge after someone close to him is murdered. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Washington and Fuqua, since Training Day, The Equalizer e The Magnificent Seven, and also the first time Washington has starred in a sequel to one of its films. “The Equalizer 2” received mixed reviews compared to the most popular original, but the film was a commercial success nonetheless, rivaling the $ 190 million worldwide grossing original, with Fuqua and Washington talking about themselves. immediately interested in “The Equalizer 3”. Meanwhile Washington starred in the thriller Until the last clue and in the new version of the Macbeth by Joel Coen, while Fuqua directed a documentary on Muhammad Ali, the science fiction Infinite with Mark Whalberg, the remake The Guilty with Jake Gyllenhaal and is currently shooting the action drama with Will Smith Emancipation who follows runaway slave traverses the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape the plantation owners who nearly killed him.