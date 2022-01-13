The Equalizer 3 with Denzel Washington is almost a reality

Denzel Washington is about to solve other problems in The Equalizer 3: where is the preparation of the new sequel? Who will make it?

The Equalizer 3 is on the horizon: the third chapter of the popular action-thriller series with a charismatic Denzel Washington will be the actor’s next project, highly praised for his performance in Macbeth by Joel Coen, coming up on Apple TV + on January 14. The timing of the release has not yet been disclosed, but Washington, in an interview with Collider, enjoyed commenting on the versatility of his career …

For Denzel Washington The Equalizer 3 after Macbeth

Speaking with Collider, Denzel Washington commented with irony on the passage from Shakespearean material of Macbeth from Joel Coenfrom tomorrow on Apple TV +to the character of Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3. Very free reinterpretation of the 1980s series An executioner in New Yorkwhere the character was played by Edward Woodward, the Equalizer film series proved to be a success: be it The Equalizer – The Avenger (2014) both The Equalizer 2 – Unforgivable (2018) each grossed around $ 190 million, costing between $ 50 and $ 60 million. A good investment. Denzel jokes:

They wrote the third Equalizer, so I have that one on my schedule. I have to get back in shape and start beating people again. They make me beat people again. First Macbeth and then less people again. It doesn’t get better than this, right?

Since the release of Equalizer 2 four years ago, the refgista Antoine Fuqua (who is about to be reconfirmed) expressed a desire to follow McCall, ex-Marine and ex-secret agent of the DIA, also abroad away. Where will Robert export his drastic justice? Who will defend this time?