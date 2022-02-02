The Equalizer: Jada Pinkett Smith to reunite with Queen Latifah

Jada Pinkett Smith will return to join fellow Queen Latifah by appearing as a guest star in an episode of the CBS series The Equalizer.

The interpreters of The Journey of the Girls Jada Pinkett Smith And Queen Latifah will reunite on the set of one of the next episodes of the CBS crime series The Equalizer.

Gotham: Jada Pinkett Smith in a scene from the episode titled Red Hood

Jada Pinkett Smith will guest star as Jessie Cook, an expert thief with a photographic memory. While she is the best at what she does, she is also devious, unpredictable and amoral. Briefly recruited by the CIA for their skills, Jessie and McCall have previously served a mission along with the times while not getting along too well.

The Equalizer marks a reunion for Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, set mates in the 2017 comedy The Girls’ Journey. The two actresses also appeared together in Set It Off, and Queen Latifah starred in The Secret Life of the Bees, produced by Pinkett Smith.

Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith returned as Niobe in Lana Wachowski’s Matrix Resurrections, after appearing in the second and third installments of the sci-fi franchise, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions.