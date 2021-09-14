The Equalizer, the reboot TV series of the famous film, is on Sky in October

Among the many titles that will arrive on the new Sky Investigation, the crime drama with the talented Queen Latifah remake of the 1980s series of the same name that had already inspired the film with Denzel Washington.

This action-packed reimagining of the classic series stars Robyn McCall (Latifah), apparently “just” a single mom busy raising her teenage daughter but also a mysterious former CIA agent known as ‘The Company’ an organization hired by the federal government to deal with not-so-clean operations.

Disappointed with her old job, Robyn has officially retired from the games. Unofficially, however, it is a whole other story.

Thanks to her numerous skills, she returns to action to defend those who cannot defend themselves alone or through the ways contemplated by the law, becoming a vigilante, a sort of equalizer who brings the two scales back into balance and equalizes the accounts of the innocent unjustly accused.

At the same time, by helping others Robyn will also try to help herself, will she be able to silence the sense of guilt for what she has done in the past?

The Equalizer will be available from 1 October 2021 at 9.15 pm on Sky Investigation and streaming on NOW.